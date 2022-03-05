May is National Celiac Disease Awareness Month and dietitians at Hy-Vee Inc. are hosting multiple events to help support those with the disease and others who follow a gluten-free diet. Special programs will include virtual store tours and cooking classes, and the retailer’s gluten-free private label Good Graces brand will be featured.

The virtual Freezer Meals Workshops cost $10 and will include recipes, shopping lists and Aisles Online shoppable links, as well as summer meal prep tips and product recommendations. The grocer’s virtual Gluten-Free Nutrition Tours are scheduled or on-demand and dietitians will answer questions about gluten-free diets and products available at Hy-Vee.

Free Wellness Wednesday online classes will also be held throughout the month with topics including Hidden Sources of Protein, Eat Your Vegetables, Anti-Inflammatory Spices and Women’s Health.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.