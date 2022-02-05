Aldi, which has established cult followings for products ranging from fine chocolates to frozen fruit blends, is launching its annual Fan Favorites survey. Kicking off this week and open through May 12, the survey aims to uncover shoppers’ most-loved products from the discount grocer.

As in past years, the survey lists items by category, with 13 multiple choice questions. This year’s categories include dinner favorites “for the whole fam," breakfast staples, best pairings, top charcuterie boards, and produce picks, among others.

Those who take the online poll have a chance to win a grand prize $1,000 gift card or one of ten $100 gift cards for the retailer.

Aldi first rolled out the Fan Favorites survey in 2019. Last year’s winners included Maple French Toast and Brioche Bagels, Appleton Farms Premium Sliced Bacon, Clancy’s Kettle Chips and more.

Operating in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.