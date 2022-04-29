Revol Greens is growing. The greenhouse lettuce grower has named Kathy Flores (at left) as its chief of staff and tapped Amanda Crews (at right) to serve as its VP of people.

The Owatonna, Minn.-based Revol Greens has enhanced its leadership team at a time of new development and expansion. The company recently added salad kits to its line and is set to open its fourth greenhouse in Temple, Texas, this fall.

As chief of staff, Flores will lead the financial, operational and administrative departments that support the company’s growth. She comes to Revol Greens from Benson Hill, a food tech company aimed at unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, and has also worked at Perdue Agribusines. She brings with her extensive experience in acquisition integrations, the launch of new business units and supply chain management.

The new head of human resources, Crews will bolster the company’s organizational structure and work to ensure compliance, build candidate pipelines and establish productive and fulfillment work environments. She joins Revol Greens from her most recent position at US Foods, and also held HR roles for the state of Texas and at other corporate organizations.

“I admire their impressive backgrounds and the impact they will make within our rapidly growing organization,” remarked Michael Wainscott, Revol Greens’ CEO. “We’ve hand-selected the best-of-the-best to guide our company forward. Kathy is tenured in the leadership within the agribusiness industry and Amanda has a strong reputation for recruiting and retaining employees.”