Lunds & Byerlys is outsourcing its deliveries. In an effort to expand its capabilities and reach, the Edina, Minn.-based grocer is replacing its in-house deliveries with service by third-party Shipt.

A division of Target Corp. – also based in Minnesota and a fellow retailer – Shipt will take over deliveries of Lunds & Byerlys groceries beginning May 10, with a full changeover expected by June 7. While delivery services are changing, shoppers can still place orders through Lunds & Byerlys website and app, as well as through third-party platforms Shipt and Instacart.

In an email to its customers, the grocer said that its former delivery drivers "will be provided the opportunity to work in other roles at Lunds & Byerlys or continue to be a driver by joining the Shipt team."

According to a report in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the move allows Lunds & Byerlys to reduce delivery times to as little as one hour and to fulfill products from 18 stores instead of the current six locations. In addition to the change in delivery, Lunds & Byerlys is also tweaking its customer service by adding new shelf-scanning technologies to its locations.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.