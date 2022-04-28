Meijer is expanding its apparel offerings, adding private label intimates and sleepwear. The new Tranquil & True line is designed to fit a greater cross-section of women and is part of the retailers’ overarching efforts to carry products that best reflect the diverse audience it serves.

Items within the line range from size S to 3X. Bras are available up to a 42-band size and DDD cup.

“Confidence is at the core of the new Meijer Tranquil & True brand,” said Annette Repasch, group VP of Softlines at Meijer. “We know that finding intimate apparel that fits well, is comfortable and reflects a woman’s inner style is not always easy so that’s why we designed Tranquil & True. We think that all women, whatever their size or shape, will find pieces they feel effortlessly great in.”

The addition aligns with Meijer’s approach to fashion inclusion. The retailer launched a "Confidence Beyond Measure" campaign in 2020 spotlighting models across size, shape, race and ability. In 2016, Meijer was the first major retailer to remove its plus-size department for women and stock clothing from size XS to 3X on the same rack for the same price.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.