Following a COVID-19 hiatus, Rouses Market is resuming its grocery store tours with a local medical center. The Louisiana grocer and Baton Rouge General (BRG) had offered the tours in past years to help consumers learn how to make healthy food choices.

During the free events at locations in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Zachary, La., the medical center’s dietitians will lead participants around the store – mostly traversing the fresh perimeter – to teach them how to read nutrition labels. Customers can also get advice on planning for meals, creating shopping lists and making nutritious recipes.

“We put our in-person grocery store tours on hold during COVID, so we’re happy to be back engaging with the community as life gets more back to normal,” said Kristin West, a registered dietitian at BRG. “For some people this may come easily, but many are overwhelmed at all the options and ‘dos and don’ts’ of healthy eating, often making poor choices as a result.”

Other in-person wellness-related tours and classes are resuming at Rouses stores. The grocer is set to host an Eat Right Flavor Fest in late April, featuring nutrition information, samples and an appearance by the “Jambalaya Girl of New Orleans.” Virtual classes remain on the schedule as well, including recipe demos.

Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses Markets employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 65 full-service supermarkets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The company was named among the "Super Regionals Worth Watching in 2021" by Progressive Grocer and is No. 84 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.