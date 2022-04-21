Advertisement

News Briefs

04/21/2022

Meijer Expects Large Turnout for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Meijer Pharmacy_teaser

Meijer pharmacies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 30, and expects to collect 3 tons of medication across its footprint. Customers are encouraged to bring back and properly dispose of unused and potentially harmful prescription drugs.

"It's easy to forget about clearing out medicine cabinets, especially with the challenges we've all faced over the past few years. The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program helps our customers remove the risk of an unforeseen medication accident and helps keep medications out of our waterways and environment, by providing a secure place to dispose of them," said Jackie Morse, VP of Meijer Pharmacy. "It adds a convenience to one-stop shopping and is the best way to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications."

The retailer does collect unused or expired medications at kiosks near its pharmacies year round, and over the course of 2021, took in more than 30 tons. The program accepts opioids, controlled substances and over-the-counter medications, but cannot accept needles, inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain iodine or illicit drugs.

Pharmacists properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis, and the program complies with the safety guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and HIPAA privacy laws.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
04/21/2022

Kroger Hiring to Meet Delivery Demand in South Florida

Kroger Expands Robotic Grocery Fulfillment to Kentucky

Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co. is now hiring more than 200 associates as it prepares to bring Kroger Delivery to the South Florida market this summer. The retailer, which currently operates the service in three major Florida markets, is offering competitive wages, flexible hours and benefits.

The company plans to hire talented individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences. Kroger Delivery is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources. The grocer offers a robust benefits package that includes tuition reimbursement, health care benefits, mental health counseling, discounts on groceries, and other perks. Interested candidates can apply now at Jobs.Kroger.com.

"We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food," said Peggy McCaslin, human resources manager, Kroger Delivery.

Kroger continues to build a grocery ecosystem for the futureKroger Delivery is already available to Floridians in the greater OrlandoTampa and Jacksonville areas.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/20/2022

Cardenas Markets Raising the Stakes in This Year’s Sweepstakes

Cardenas Markets Loteria Teaser

Cardenas Markets, a major Hispanic grocery chain, has brought back its Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes, this time with more than $850,000 in prizes – a $100,000 increase from last year’s program.

 Participating customers will also receive one Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card that comes with a code for a free digital scratcher, only after they purchase participating products. Digital scratchers can be accessed by using the retailer’s website and inputting the code, upon which customers will have the opportunity of winning prizes such as an Apple Watch, a $200 Cardenas gift card or various home electronic items.

“Every day, our warm and friendly team members bring families and communities together by consistently providing the freshest products and most authentic offerings that celebrate life, family and culture,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets’ chief marketing officer. “Loteria, A.K.A. Mexican Bingo, is the epitome of cultural authenticity, and we are excited to bring such an iconic game back in a bigger and bolder way.”

Participants will also have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semifinal game for a chance to win free groceries for a year or a grand prize of $50,000.

The sweepstakes will take place from April 20 through June 14 of this year, and, according to the grocer, participants will have a one in five chance to instantly win prizes.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven locations under the Cardenas Ranch Market banner. It has stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Advertisement
04/20/2022

Sprouts Farmers Market Introducing Sustainability Vendor Summit

Sprout Sign Teaser

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to host its first-ever Our Brands focused Sustainability Vendor Summit June 21-24 as part of the grocer’s commitment to offer responsibly grown and sourced food to customers. The virtual event, hosted in partnership with Solon, Ohio-based ECRM and its San Francisco-based subsidiary RangeMe, will enable Sprouts to discover new suppliers to support the continued expansion of Sprouts branded items in departments including­ – grocery, produce, frozen, deli, bulk foods, meat and seafood, and vitamins and supplements. 

“At Sprouts, we believe that doing good extends beyond selling healthy products,” noted Jac Ross, the company’s VP of Our Brands. “Our long-term growth strategy is rooted in sustainability efforts that improve our business while caring for our customers, team members, local communities and planet. [The] Sprouts Sustainability Vendor Summit will help advance our dedication to expand our sustainable selection of Sprouts Branded products in our over 380 stores across the country and beyond.”

Now through April 25, private-brand suppliers and manufacturers that align with Sprouts’ commitment to ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and improved animal welfare can sign up for the summit online

Last month, Meijer Inc. revealed that it will host its own inaugural Sustainability Supplier Summit on June 20-23, focusing on categories across the store, in the wake of a recent survey that the retailer conducted to identify environmental issues relevant to the company and its customers. Meijer is also working with ECRM and RangeMe on the virtual event.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs approximately 31,000 team members at more than 380 stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, with more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, is No. 18 on The PG 100.

04/19/2022

Tops Names New VP of Finance

Tops Names New VP of Finance

Darren Robbins has been promoted to VP of finance for Tops Friendly Markets. Elevated from his previous role as director of strategy and analytics, he will now spearhead financial functions for the grocer and oversee budgeting, capital expenditure planning and analysis, financial reporting, performance analysis and operations for Tops Fuel.

A 15-year company employee, Robbins started as a store associate at Tops. He earned an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Niagara University and an executive leadership certificate from Cornell University.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Friendly Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

04/19/2022

Walmart to Host Community Wellness Day

Walmart Community Wellness Day Teaser

Walmart will host its Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23, during which customers at the company’s pharmacies across the country can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations.

The events aim to help customers get and stay healthy by enabling them to know their numbers and then seek care to improve their wellness. Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s drive to educate customers on checking their blood pressure through the Reclaim Your Rhythm campaign.

More than 4,600 U.S. Walmart pharmacies will hold Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on April 23. Select stores will also offer vision screenings. The day’s events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.
• Immunizations, including for pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough, Hepatitis A and B, and more.
• No-cost COVID-19 vaccines.
• Wellness resources and the chance to speak with pharmacists.

Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days since 2014, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. As more than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, the retailer is often the first stop for health care in these communities.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America