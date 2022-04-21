Meijer pharmacies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 30, and expects to collect 3 tons of medication across its footprint. Customers are encouraged to bring back and properly dispose of unused and potentially harmful prescription drugs.

"It's easy to forget about clearing out medicine cabinets, especially with the challenges we've all faced over the past few years. The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program helps our customers remove the risk of an unforeseen medication accident and helps keep medications out of our waterways and environment, by providing a secure place to dispose of them," said Jackie Morse, VP of Meijer Pharmacy. "It adds a convenience to one-stop shopping and is the best way to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications."

The retailer does collect unused or expired medications at kiosks near its pharmacies year round, and over the course of 2021, took in more than 30 tons. The program accepts opioids, controlled substances and over-the-counter medications, but cannot accept needles, inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain iodine or illicit drugs.

Pharmacists properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis, and the program complies with the safety guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and HIPAA privacy laws.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.