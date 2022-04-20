Cardenas Markets, a major Hispanic grocery chain, has brought back its Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes, this time with more than $850,000 in prizes – a $100,000 increase from last year’s program.

Participating customers will also receive one Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card that comes with a code for a free digital scratcher, only after they purchase participating products. Digital scratchers can be accessed by using the retailer’s website and inputting the code, upon which customers will have the opportunity of winning prizes such as an Apple Watch, a $200 Cardenas gift card or various home electronic items.

“Every day, our warm and friendly team members bring families and communities together by consistently providing the freshest products and most authentic offerings that celebrate life, family and culture,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets’ chief marketing officer. “Loteria, A.K.A. Mexican Bingo, is the epitome of cultural authenticity, and we are excited to bring such an iconic game back in a bigger and bolder way.”

Participants will also have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semifinal game for a chance to win free groceries for a year or a grand prize of $50,000.

The sweepstakes will take place from April 20 through June 14 of this year, and, according to the grocer, participants will have a one in five chance to instantly win prizes.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven locations under the Cardenas Ranch Market banner. It has stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.