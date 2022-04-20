Advertisement

News Briefs

04/20/2022

Sprouts Farmers Market Introducing Sustainability Vendor Summit

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to host its first-ever Our Brands focused Sustainability Vendor Summit June 21-24 as part of the grocer’s commitment to offer responsibly grown and sourced food to customers. The virtual event, hosted in partnership with Solon, Ohio-based ECRM and its San Francisco-based subsidiary RangeMe, will enable Sprouts to discover new suppliers to support the continued expansion of Sprouts branded items in departments including­ – grocery, produce, frozen, deli, bulk foods, meat and seafood, and vitamins and supplements. 

“At Sprouts, we believe that doing good extends beyond selling healthy products,” noted Jac Ross, the company’s VP of Our Brands. “Our long-term growth strategy is rooted in sustainability efforts that improve our business while caring for our customers, team members, local communities and planet. [The] Sprouts Sustainability Vendor Summit will help advance our dedication to expand our sustainable selection of Sprouts Branded products in our over 380 stores across the country and beyond.”

Now through April 25, private-brand suppliers and manufacturers that align with Sprouts’ commitment to ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and improved animal welfare can sign up for the summit online

Last month, Meijer Inc. revealed that it will host its own inaugural Sustainability Supplier Summit on June 20-23, focusing on categories across the store, in the wake of a recent survey that the retailer conducted to identify environmental issues relevant to the company and its customers. Meijer is also working with ECRM and RangeMe on the virtual event.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs approximately 31,000 team members at more than 380 stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, with more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, is No. 18 on The PG 100.

04/19/2022

Tops Names New VP of Finance

Darren Robbins has been promoted to VP of finance for Tops Friendly Markets. Elevated from his previous role as director of strategy and analytics, he will now spearhead financial functions for the grocer and oversee budgeting, capital expenditure planning and analysis, financial reporting, performance analysis and operations for Tops Fuel.

A 15-year company employee, Robbins started as a store associate at Tops. He earned an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Niagara University and an executive leadership certificate from Cornell University.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Friendly Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

04/19/2022

Walmart to Host Community Wellness Day

Walmart will host its Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23, during which customers at the company’s pharmacies across the country can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations.

The events aim to help customers get and stay healthy by enabling them to know their numbers and then seek care to improve their wellness. Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s drive to educate customers on checking their blood pressure through the Reclaim Your Rhythm campaign.

More than 4,600 U.S. Walmart pharmacies will hold Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on April 23. Select stores will also offer vision screenings. The day’s events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.
• Immunizations, including for pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough, Hepatitis A and B, and more.
• No-cost COVID-19 vaccines.
• Wellness resources and the chance to speak with pharmacists.

Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days since 2014, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. As more than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, the retailer is often the first stop for health care in these communities.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

04/19/2022

H-E-B Donations Will Benefit Environmental Conservation in Texas

Texas grocer H-E-B will donate proceeds from its sustainable Field & Future by H-E-B product line to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) in order to support the group’s efforts to conserve the state’s wildlife, habitat and natural resources.

There are nearly 100 Field & Future by H-E-B products on store shelves, ranging from dish soap and body wash to baby diapers and trash bags. Items are made with recycled or recyclable content and biodegradable formulas or plant-based ingredients.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas company, and this new partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, our official nonprofit partner, is incredibly exciting,” said Carter Smith, executive director of TPWF “It’s fitting that the Field & Future line of products will benefit conservation projects across Texas, and we’re deeply grateful for this new partnership.”

TPWF will use the funds to support its environmental conservation programs, including coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, black bear restoration in West Texas and the establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/19/2022

Tops Taps Mike Nugent as VP of Merchandising

Tops Friendly Markets has promoted Mike Nugent to VP of merchandising. In this role, he will oversee all merchandising programs to meet the budgeted objectives of inventory and service levels, pricing policies and sales and profit goals.

Most recently, Nugent served as director of edible grocery. Throughout his nearly 30 years at Tops, he has also worked as director of asset protection, district manager and store manager.

A frequent public speaker, he has been an adjunct professor and instructor at the University of Buffalo School of Management for the past several years. He also shares his time as a board member for the Hillside Family of Agencies’ Work-Scholarship Connection that provides at-risk youths with the skills and support they need to stay in school and graduate.

Nugent is a graduate of the executive MBA program at the University of Buffalo School of Management and earned an undergraduate degree in business management and economics from SUNY Empire State College.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Friendly Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/19/2022

Stater Bros. Markets Rolls Out New Ad Campaign

Stater Bros. bring Fresh Home Teaser

Stater Bros. Markets is showcasing its recently refreshed brand in the “Bring It Home” advertising campaign. The ads depict how the Southern California grocer helps shoppers find fresh food and meal solutions.

The campaign launched April 4 on screens and billboards across the region, ahead of planned changes to Stater Bros.’ in-store experience, website, marketing initiatives and company operations, as well as the introduction of an e-commerce solution. The updated brand aims to reflect the changing shopping preferences of today's families and amplify Stater Bros.’ commitment to local communities by emphasizing fresh, healthy, specialty diet, ethnic and convenient meal offerings. Accompanying the rebrand is a new tagline: Fresh. Affordable. Community First. 

Stater Bros. also identified an opportunity to meet customers on a deeper level: their values. “We are very fortunate to have a terrific history and culture and a great base to build from, but we must evolve with our customers and teammates today,” explained Pete Van Helden, the company’s CEO. “This isn’t just a launch. It’s a journey, and we have a great future ahead.”

Stater Bros. also hopes to boost the shopping experience via personalized service and increased product offerings. In support of this initiative, a team of in-house culinary experts will create new recipes and flavors for the chain’s stores. Additionally, later this month, the company will begin testing updated store décor designed to create a warm, welcoming shopping atmosphere, and test an enhanced fresh experience in a smaller-format store.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.