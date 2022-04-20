Sprouts Farmers Market plans to host its first-ever Our Brands focused Sustainability Vendor Summit June 21-24 as part of the grocer’s commitment to offer responsibly grown and sourced food to customers. The virtual event, hosted in partnership with Solon, Ohio-based ECRM and its San Francisco-based subsidiary RangeMe, will enable Sprouts to discover new suppliers to support the continued expansion of Sprouts branded items in departments including­ – grocery, produce, frozen, deli, bulk foods, meat and seafood, and vitamins and supplements.

“At Sprouts, we believe that doing good extends beyond selling healthy products,” noted Jac Ross, the company’s VP of Our Brands. “Our long-term growth strategy is rooted in sustainability efforts that improve our business while caring for our customers, team members, local communities and planet. [The] Sprouts Sustainability Vendor Summit will help advance our dedication to expand our sustainable selection of Sprouts Branded products in our over 380 stores across the country and beyond.”

Now through April 25, private-brand suppliers and manufacturers that align with Sprouts’ commitment to ethically sourced ingredients, sustainable packaging and improved animal welfare can sign up for the summit online.

Last month, Meijer Inc. revealed that it will host its own inaugural Sustainability Supplier Summit on June 20-23, focusing on categories across the store, in the wake of a recent survey that the retailer conducted to identify environmental issues relevant to the company and its customers. Meijer is also working with ECRM and RangeMe on the virtual event.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs approximately 31,000 team members at more than 380 stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, with more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, is No. 18 on The PG 100.