Stater Bros. Markets is showcasing its recently refreshed brand in the “Bring It Home” advertising campaign. The ads depict how the Southern California grocer helps shoppers find fresh food and meal solutions.

The campaign launched April 4 on screens and billboards across the region, ahead of planned changes to Stater Bros.’ in-store experience, website, marketing initiatives and company operations, as well as the introduction of an e-commerce solution. The updated brand aims to reflect the changing shopping preferences of today's families and amplify Stater Bros.’ commitment to local communities by emphasizing fresh, healthy, specialty diet, ethnic and convenient meal offerings. Accompanying the rebrand is a new tagline: Fresh. Affordable. Community First.

Stater Bros. also identified an opportunity to meet customers on a deeper level: their values. “We are very fortunate to have a terrific history and culture and a great base to build from, but we must evolve with our customers and teammates today,” explained Pete Van Helden, the company’s CEO. “This isn’t just a launch. It’s a journey, and we have a great future ahead.”

Stater Bros. also hopes to boost the shopping experience via personalized service and increased product offerings. In support of this initiative, a team of in-house culinary experts will create new recipes and flavors for the chain’s stores. Additionally, later this month, the company will begin testing updated store décor designed to create a warm, welcoming shopping atmosphere, and test an enhanced fresh experience in a smaller-format store.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.