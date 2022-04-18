Publix recently honored six associates with a community service award named after the company’s founder. George Jenkins, affectionately known throughout the organization as “Mr. George,” was an advocate for helping others; the company started the Mr. George Awards in 1995.

This year’s winners include the following Publix team members:

Ben Robb, store manager, Madison, Ala.

Kelsey Palmer, assistant customer service manager, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Rhett Bagwell, store manager, Tallahassee, Fla.

Stacy Bidwell, assistant customer service manager, North Port, Fla.

Erika Serkin, store manager, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Melanie Bonanno, director of employment law and investigations

Publix CEO Todd Jones lauded the associates’ commitment to a range of important causes. “As a company, part of our mission is to be involved as responsible citizens in our communities. Mr. George’s philosophy was simply to give, without receiving anything in return. The work these extraordinary associates perform continue his legacy of giving back,” he said.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.