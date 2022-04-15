Advertisement

Fair Trade USA Joins Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly Initiative

Fair Trade USA, a nonprofit organization and third-party certifier of fair-trade products in the United States, has joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly initiative.  

Climate Pledge Friendly highlights products that are certified by one of the sustainability certifications featured on Amazon’s certification page or by the company's own Compact by Design certification. With Fair Trade USA joining the pledge, this would allow Fair Trade Certified products to be more easily discoverable on Amazon’s e-commerce sites.

“We are thrilled consumers have access to a wider assortment of more sustainable products through our partnership with Climate Pledge Friendly,” said Paul Rice, founder and CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Fair Trade USA. “We applaud Amazon for creating ways for customers to shop for more sustainable products and addressing climate change head-on through initiatives such as their climate pledge.” 

Inspired by Amazon’s commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative highlights products that support its efforts to preserve the natural world. Fair Trade Certified products with universal product codes (UPC) will receive the Climate Pledge Friendly badge identifying items that meet sustainability standards.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Fortun’s Delivers Custom Chowder Bars to Grocers

Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups and Sauces is offering a new “chowder bar” for grocery seafood departments. Retailers can offer custom-branded clam chowder, lobster bisque and Alaskan seafood chowder displayed in a three-unit kettle.

In addition to the hot products, Fortun’s chowder bar program includes cold soups to go. With this turnkey setup, shoppers can sample the premium chowders and bisques before buying them for at-home use. Fortun Foods is touting the program as a way to enhance brands, increase loyalty and boost profits for retail seafood areas.

The soups are made with real stock and cream and fresh vegetables. The Kirkland, Wash.-based Fortun Foods, Inc. was started more than 10 years ago by Kevin Fortun, former founder and president of Stockpot Soups.

Revol Greens Grows With New Marketing Pro

Lettuce company Revol Greens has brought on a new head of marketing as it expands its brand and presence around the country. Jessica Dillon will lead all marketing initiatives for the Medford, Minn.-based greenhouse grower.

A graduate of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and Boston University, Dillon has a strong background in marketing for fresh food companies, previously serving in marketing roles for Land O’Lakes and Fairlife. During her tenure at those CPGs, she promoted new brands, guided consumer research and spearheaded paid marketing plans, among other duties.

She joins Revol at a time of significant growth. Last year, the grower added several products to its portfolio of lettuces and mixes and began using a 100% plant-based fertilizer alternative for its Plant-Fed Organic line.

“Jess brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in crafting and curating messaging around consumer marketing activation. Her background in categories that have undergone shifts due to trends toward plant protein sources and broader dairy category disruption has many parallels to fresh produce, she is well-poised to make a great impact here at Revol Greens in communicating what Controlled Environment Agriculture is as we continue to expand into new markets,” said Tom Thompson, Revol Greens’ chief revenue officer.

Dillon weighed in on her new position. “Revol Greens is a brand I’ve admired for a while. They are truly at the forefront of agriculture technology and changing the landscape of what it looks like to farm today,” she remarked. “I’m here to help share advancements as they happen, in real-time. And it’s happening quickly.”

Hy-Vee to Host Public Event Providing 300K Meals for Ukraine

As a way to support Iowa’s effort in providing meals for those located in war-torn areas in Ukraine, Hy-Vee Inc. will host a public event called Unite for Ukraine, in partnership with faith-related organization Meals from the Heartland.

At the April 26 event, which will take place at Hy-Vee’s Ron Pearson Center on 5820 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, the two organizations will package 300,000 meals for Ukraine.

The grocer will donate $50,000 from the company’s One Step charitable program to fund the event. The donation is in addition to Hy-Vee's current Food Bank Fridays initiative, which raises funds to supply local food banks in Iowa and across the Midwest.

“When the opportunity presented itself to open our doors to a public packaging event to help those in Ukraine, we knew this was something we had to do,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman and CEO. “For years, we have helped combat food insecurity both here at home as well as across the world. We know countless people are in need of food right now, and as the state’s largest grocer, it’s our duty to answer the call for help.”

Hy-Vee has partnered with West Des Moines-based Meals from the Heartland since 2011, and provided funding for more than 13.5 million meals to those in need. 

Hy-Vee is just one of many food retailers that have shown support for Ukraine, and like other companies, the grocer has donated both meals and critical supplies. Among the supermarket operators that have supported Ukraine through various donations and fundraising campaigns are The Fresh Market, Publix and SpartanNash.

Operating more than 285 retail stores in eight Midwestern states West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Festival Foods Coming to Northwest Wisconsin

Festival Foods is moving into another market in Wisconsin. According to local media reports, a new store will be built in Chippewa Falls in the northwest part of the state.

Slated to open in late 2023, the store is part of the Chippewa Crossing site developed by Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners, Inc. “We are very excited to have Festival Foods as the anchor for our Chippewa Crossing development,” said Stewart Wangard, Wangard’s CEO and chairman of the board. “Festival Foods is a very successful, Wisconsin-based grocery brand, and their presence in Chippewa Falls will be an impactful option for the community.”

Currently, Festival Foods operates 39 grocery stores in Wisconsin. The company recently added to its portfolio with the purchase of former Trig’s locations in the towns of Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point.

De Pere, Wis.-based Skogen's Festival Foods is an employee- and family-owned company.

Cardenas Markets Offering Curbside Pickup in Vegas

Cardenas Markets has rolled out curbside pickup at all five of its Las Vegas locations, through the Hispanic grocer’s partnership with San Francisco-based Instacart

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do,” noted Adam Salgado, Cardenas’ chief marketing officer. “Whether shopping in-store or online, Cardenas Markets is committed to ensuring an excellent and convenient shopping experience for our customers.”

To use curbside pickup, Cardenas customers can visit Instacart’s website and click the Pickup icon for a Las Vegas Cardenas store location. Upon completing the online order, they choose a pickup time, and a Cardenas Markets associate will prepare and ensure the order is ready for pickup at the selected time. Customers park in the area designated for curbside pickup and use the Instacart app to notify the store of their arrival.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. The company operates in California, Nevada and Arizona.