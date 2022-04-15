Fair Trade USA, a nonprofit organization and third-party certifier of fair-trade products in the United States, has joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly initiative.

Climate Pledge Friendly highlights products that are certified by one of the sustainability certifications featured on Amazon’s certification page or by the company's own Compact by Design certification. With Fair Trade USA joining the pledge, this would allow Fair Trade Certified products to be more easily discoverable on Amazon’s e-commerce sites.

“We are thrilled consumers have access to a wider assortment of more sustainable products through our partnership with Climate Pledge Friendly,” said Paul Rice, founder and CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Fair Trade USA. “We applaud Amazon for creating ways for customers to shop for more sustainable products and addressing climate change head-on through initiatives such as their climate pledge.”

Inspired by Amazon’s commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative highlights products that support its efforts to preserve the natural world. Fair Trade Certified products with universal product codes (UPC) will receive the Climate Pledge Friendly badge identifying items that meet sustainability standards.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.