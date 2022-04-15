Lettuce company Revol Greens has brought on a new head of marketing as it expands its brand and presence around the country. Jessica Dillon will lead all marketing initiatives for the Medford, Minn.-based greenhouse grower.

A graduate of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and Boston University, Dillon has a strong background in marketing for fresh food companies, previously serving in marketing roles for Land O’Lakes and Fairlife. During her tenure at those CPGs, she promoted new brands, guided consumer research and spearheaded paid marketing plans, among other duties.

She joins Revol at a time of significant growth. Last year, the grower added several products to its portfolio of lettuces and mixes and began using a 100% plant-based fertilizer alternative for its Plant-Fed Organic line.

“Jess brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in crafting and curating messaging around consumer marketing activation. Her background in categories that have undergone shifts due to trends toward plant protein sources and broader dairy category disruption has many parallels to fresh produce, she is well-poised to make a great impact here at Revol Greens in communicating what Controlled Environment Agriculture is as we continue to expand into new markets,” said Tom Thompson, Revol Greens’ chief revenue officer.

Dillon weighed in on her new position. “Revol Greens is a brand I’ve admired for a while. They are truly at the forefront of agriculture technology and changing the landscape of what it looks like to farm today,” she remarked. “I’m here to help share advancements as they happen, in real-time. And it’s happening quickly.”