Advertisement

News Briefs

04/12/2022

Associated Grocers of New England Adds Solar Rooftop to Distribution Center

Wholesalers & Distributors
Sustainability
Equipment & Design
AGNE rooftop solar teaser

In a move that will create the largest rooftop solar installation in the state of New Hampshire, Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) has partnered with ReVision Energy to outfit its Pembroke distribution center with solar energy that will help power its operations.

The 50,000-square-foot distribution center employs a 1MW SolarEdge DC-optimized array that should offset approximately 20% of its annual energy consumption, which will lend itself to a return on investment of less than nine years and will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1,100 tons per year.

The solar project is part of a wider sustainability initiative being undertaken by the co-op and steered forward by the Associated Grocers Green Awareness Committee. The company hopes to expand its use of solar energy in the future.

“Once we started looking at solar, we quickly saw it was a no-brainer,” said Tommy Coyle, marketing media specialist for AGNE. “We spoke to six installers but found ReVision Energy to be the most straight-forward company to deal with. Added to that, the SolarEdge system it proposed offered the fastest ROI. That was an important factor in getting the AGNE board to sign off on the project.”

AGNE is the largest retailer-owned wholesale grocery distribution center in New England, serving over 650 independent retail stores across the region, as well as upstate New York.

Advertisement
04/11/2022

C&S Wholesale Partners With NielsenIQ on Digital Product Content

Wholesalers & Distributors
Technology
Independent Grocers
Former Stop & Shop President Joins C&S Wholesale

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has chosen NielsenIQ Brandbank as its sole provider of digital product content to power planogram solutions, mid-aisle product ordering and digital and print production, among other use cases.

Through NielsenIQ Brandbank’s product imagery and trusted product attribution, C&S will have the ability to support its customers with product identification, interaction and ordering. Contracted NielsenIQ Brandbank suppliers can also have their approved digital product content syndicated to C&S Wholesale and its retail partners at no additional cost.

“C&S Wholesale Grocers are an industry leader and an innovator in the CPG industry, and we are proud that NielsenIQ Brandbank’s trusted product content will be a foundation of their digital strategy,” said Roy Woodhouse, North America commercial lead at NielsenIQ Brandbank. “Building their retailer portal into a shop window for their product assortment will only support wider distribution and, ultimately, shopper engagement, for more products; this is really exciting.”

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.

04/11/2022

Big Y to Introduce Downtown Format

Equipment & Design
Perimeter
Independent Grocers
Big Y Express Fresh Market Teaser

Big Y Foods has revealed plans to build a new-concept Big Y Express Fresh Market at 1500 Main Street as part of the Tower Square development in the grocer’s hometown of Springfield, Mass. The 10,000-square-foot location will be tailored to fit the needs of the city’s downtown area, where workers and area residents have not previously had access to convenient options that are nutritious and affordable.

The small-format market will carry an assortment of items from each grocery store department. Offerings will include high-quality prepared meals and sandwiches, as well as natural and organic products and everyday staples. There will also be an in-house sushi chef preparing fresh items daily.

“We are excited to bring an entirely new concept to downtown Springfield,” Colin D’Amour, senior director Big Y Express, the company’s gas and convenience division. “We know that there has been an appetite for Big Y’s fresh and local foods for many years now. We are confident that customers will enjoy our many offerings. We are working diligently with our contractors to establish a timeline for opening and are excited to be a part of the downtown community.”

A company spokesman told Progressive Grocer that Big Y would begin construction on the new store in either the third or fourth quarter of this year, with the goal of an opening sometime in 2023.

The grocer also recently wrapped up renovations of its Big Y at Fresh Acres in Springfield. Since it opened in 2006, Fresh Acres has served as Big Y’s testing site for innovative concepts that are then rolled out across the entire supermarket chain.

Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Advertisement
04/08/2022

Pop Up Grocer Arriving in D.C.

Food Retailers
Trading Partners
Pop Up Grocer Teaser

Experience-first grocery store Pop Up Grocer will come to Washington, D.C., this spring. 

From May 6 through June 5, the retailer will host in-person shopping at the city’s Union Market, on 1262 5th Street NE, with more than 120 emerging brands and 400 better-for-you products to discover and experience. Among the offerings, spanning food, beverages and personal care, will be nationally available and direct-to-consumer brands such as Bonbuz, Opopop and Nowadays, as well as local suppliers like District Snacks, Amazi and Phil’s Finest.

“We’re excited to return to the East Coast and to open in the Union Market District, specifically,” said Emily Schildt, founder of New York-based Pop Up Grocer, which, since it began in 2019, has also set up temporary operations in the Big Apple; Chicago; Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and Miami. “Anchored by what is arguably the culinary destination in D.C., the neighborhood is alive with creativity. D.C.’s food scene has become a national treasure. Over the past decade, there’s been a wave of risk-taking chefs opening new concepts, alongside tenured fine dining and real-deal ethnic restaurants. It’s an honor to contribute to D.C.’s innovative spirit, if only for a brief period of time.” 

The temporary store will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Last December, the roving grocery business tracked trends on the horizon and in the rear-view mirror in its “2022 Food Trend Report.” 

04/08/2022

Natural Grocers Shows Ladybugs Some Love

Corporate Responsibility
Food Retailers
Sustainability
Natural Grocers Shows Ladybugs Some Love

In a nod to the waning bug population, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has rolled out its fifth annual Ladybug Love campaign. The retailer is partnering with nonprofit organization Beyond Pesticides to spread the word about protecting the insects that are vital to the stability of the food supply and the necessary transition to nontoxic pesticide use.

Natural Grocers is aiming to raise $25,000 with Beyond Pesticides throughout the month of April to benefit the Organic Parks Project. The organizations are asking shoppers to pledge not to use pesticides that harm ladybugs at home while also supporting 100% organic produce.

The grocer will donate $1 to Beyond Pesticides for each Ladybug Love pledge signed, and donate $2 for each Ladybug Zip Pouch purchase. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 to Beyond Pesticides during checkout at all 161 store locations.

A series of discounts, sweepstakes and educational opportunities will also accompany the campaign.

With over 160 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/07/2022

GrubMarket Acquires Regatta Tropicals

Mergers & Acquisitions
Produce / Floral
Supply Chain
Grubmarket Logo Teaser

GrubMarket has acquired Regatta Tropicals, a fresh produce provider that distributes, packs, imports and exports fruits to retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. The full-service produce distribution and wholesale business currently operates in New Jersey and California, and is known as a top U.S. supplier of kiwifruit, persimmons and figs. It also provides shipping, repacking and restyling services.

As a part of GrubMarket's portfolio, Regatta Tropicals will now use the tech company's WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with financial management, mobile and online ordering features, inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and strong e-commerce supply and demand network. We strive to be one of the highest-quality and most reliable fresh fruit distributors for our customers nationwide, and we also seek to further tap into premier grower networks on both the East Coast and West Coast," said Steve Matych, CEO of Vineland, N.J.-based Regatta Tropicals, which will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of San Francisco-based GrubMarket: "Steve and the exceptional team at Regatta Tropicals have scaled the company to tens of millions in annual revenues and have built a strong, defensible business through their repacking and marketing capabilities. In addition, they are mission driven with strong clean-label packing and sustainability practices, which matches GrubMarket's goals and missions. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our presence in key markets along both the East and West Coasts, while solidifying our position in the food supply chain industry as a technology-enabler for B2B food players."