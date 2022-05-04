Advertisement

News Briefs

04/05/2022

Gelson’s Partners With Newlight Technologies to Offer Plastic-Free Foodware

Nonfoods
Trading Partners
Sustainability
Gelson’s Partners with Newlight Technologies

Gelson's Markets has launched AirCarbon foodware with partner Newlight Technologies, Inc.  at all of its locations in California

Newlight was founded in 2003 to help end plastic pollution and climate change in this generation. According to the company, the AirCarbon molecule, also known as PHB, is made naturally in every ecosystem on Earth, including in trees, animals and the ocean. After more than 10 years of research, Newlight learned how to mimic the process that occurs in the ocean to make AirCarbon foodware at scale at its manufacturing facility in California.  

AirCarbon is plastic-free, requires no food crops for production; contains no forever chemicals (no BPAs, no phthalates and no PFAS); and is certified carbon-negative basis by SCS Global Services, reducing the net amount of carbon in the air through production. AirCarbon can be melted and formed into parts, such as foodware, that are smooth and strong, providing a unique combination: the performance benefits of plastic with the environmental benefits of a plastic-free, naturally occurring material.

"We believe we must end the flow of plastics into the ocean in this generation," said Mark Herrema, CEO of Huntington Beach, Calif.-based Newlight Technologies. "For us, that means making sustainable products that people love and that also work for the environment. This launch is the culmination of over 18 years of hard work by many dedicated people, and we couldn't be more excited to launch with Gelson's as a partner."

There will be five initial AirCarbon foodware products at Gelson's: knives, spoons, forks, mixed utensils and wrapped straws.

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket with the local flavor of a neighborhood market.

Advertisement
04/05/2022

Giant Food Launching Reduced Emissions Program

Sustainability
Food Retailers
Corporate Responsibility
Giant Food Store Teaser

As part of Giant Food’s sustainability commitment, the grocery store chain has teamed with environmental technology company GreenPrint on a Reduced Emissions Program for fuel locations in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Set to launch April 19, the program will automatically calculate and offset up to 30% of vehicle emissions generated from gallons of gas sold at Giant Food pumps through investments in certified carbon reduction projects, at no additional cost to the customer. These projects include reforestation, alternative energy and methane reduction.

As well as offsetting customers’ carbon emissions on all fuel sold, the Reduced Emissions Program will plant 50,000 trees over three years in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and support other local community projects with such organizations as Potomac Conservancy and Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

“Giant is committed to making sustainable choices in our business that have a positive impact on the environment,” noted Giant Food President Ira Kress. “We are proud to be working with GreenPrint to reduce fuel emissions and to be bringing this program to our customers so they may join us in helping our communities and the planet.”

To ensure the program’s integrity, GreenPrint will deliver real-time audited reporting to provide details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments. GreenPrint is a PDI company with offices in Atlanta; Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; and Hamburg, Germany.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks, 26 Starbucks locations and 18 fuel stations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

04/04/2022

Hy-Vee’s Dietitians Focusing on Blood Sugar Management in April

Retail Dietitian
Food Retailers
Health & Wellness
Hy-Vee Rolls Out Seafood Supplier Code of Conduct

In an effort to support its customers with blood sugar management and overall health, Hy-Vee, Inc. and its team of registered dietitians will host a series of events throughout the month of April.

Virtual events will include on-demand and live nutrition store tours that will help shoppers put together diabetic-friendly meal plans, as well as carbohydrate-conscious freezer meal prep classes for $10. Individuals in those classes will receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, shopping list and a shoppable Hy-Vee Aisles Online link.

In addition, select Hy-Vee stores will offer free A1C screenings, with results provided immediately. Sponsors for the screenings include BD Medical, Birds Eye, California Avocados, Catalina Crunch and Sugarbreak. 

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
04/01/2022

Erewhon Teams With Sameday Health

Independent Grocers
Health & Wellness
Erewhon Venice Exterior Teaser

Los Angeles-area organic grocer and café Erewhon has launched a partnership with Sameday Health, a COVID-19 testing and nationwide health care provider. The new partnership enables Erewhon members to access such benefits as 30% off any appointment, including house calls, and a complimentary first vitamin shot, valued at $50. Erewhon members can redeem the Sameday Health discount by entering their email on the Erewhon website’s Member Page.

Combining a human approach with intuitive technology, client-centered Sameday Health opened its first clinic in Venice, Calif., at the height of the COVID pandemic, and is now providing expanded same-day health care at locations in Los Angeles; San Francisco; New York; Miami; Washington, D.C.; Boston; and other cities. Along with COVID testing, Sameday Health offers a wide range of health-and-wellness services, including virtual therapy and primary care, IV drip therapy, vitamin injections, health assessments, and STD testing. 

Erewhon is an independent family-owned market with seven current locations across Los Angeles, including Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Venice and Studio City, and two currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills and Culver City. It was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2022 Outstanding Independents.

03/31/2022

Alimentation Couche-Tard Receives 1st Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Contests & Awards
Food Retailers
Labor & Employment
Circle K Sign Teaser

Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT) has received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), which has recognized the world’s most engaged workplace cultures since 2007.

With data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries, Gallup’s metadata analysis on team engagement and performance is considered one of the most comprehensive workplace studies ever.

Operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel, ACT is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. As workplaces worldwide faced continuing historic upheaval, ACT managed to stand out in its ability to engage and develop its people amid another year of unpredictability in the workplace. The most recently completed Gallup employee engagement survey found 60% engagement among ACT employees.

“To be recognized as a Gallup exceptional workplace among such prestigious global honorees is a proud moment for ACT,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of ACT. “Protecting and promoting ACT’s winning culture is a top priority for us, and we have worked hard, together as One Team, to create a highly engaged workforce and company that has only become better and stronger through the challenges of recent years.”

First-time winner ACT was the only convenience retailer among this year’s nominees.

Laval, Quebec-based ACT is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/31/2022

Annual Stop & Shop Campaign Supports Childhood Cancer Patients

Corporate Responsibility
Food Retailers
Annual Stop & Shop Campaign Supports Childhood Cancer Patients

Stop & Shop has launched its 21st annual “Help Cure Childhood Cancer” campaign to raise funds for MSK Kids, the pediatric program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The campaign, which has raised more than $26 million to date, supports childhood cancer research that impacts children and their families at Memorial Sloan Kettering and around the globe. Shoppers can donate at checkout at every Stop & Shop location, with 100% of proceeds going toward MSK Kids.

“We are proud to have supported and funded life-saving treatments and research at MSK Kids for the past 21 years,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “The goal of this campaign is to ensure that families at Memorial Sloan Kettering receive the best care possible for their children, and year after year, our customers step up and do just that.”

Based in Quincy, Mass., the Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC employs 58,000 associates at more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co. and Hannaford, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services; and Peapod Digital Labs. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables.