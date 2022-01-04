Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT) has received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), which has recognized the world’s most engaged workplace cultures since 2007.

With data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries, Gallup’s metadata analysis on team engagement and performance is considered one of the most comprehensive workplace studies ever.

Operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel, ACT is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. As workplaces worldwide faced continuing historic upheaval, ACT managed to stand out in its ability to engage and develop its people amid another year of unpredictability in the workplace. The most recently completed Gallup employee engagement survey found 60% engagement among ACT employees.

“To be recognized as a Gallup exceptional workplace among such prestigious global honorees is a proud moment for ACT,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of ACT. “Protecting and promoting ACT’s winning culture is a top priority for us, and we have worked hard, together as One Team, to create a highly engaged workforce and company that has only become better and stronger through the challenges of recent years.”

First-time winner ACT was the only convenience retailer among this year’s nominees.

Laval, Quebec-based ACT is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.