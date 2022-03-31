Advertisement

News Briefs

03/31/2022

Alimentation Couche-Tard Receives 1st Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT) has received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), which has recognized the world’s most engaged workplace cultures since 2007.

With data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries, Gallup’s metadata analysis on team engagement and performance is considered one of the most comprehensive workplace studies ever.

Operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel, ACT is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. As workplaces worldwide faced continuing historic upheaval, ACT managed to stand out in its ability to engage and develop its people amid another year of unpredictability in the workplace. The most recently completed Gallup employee engagement survey found 60% engagement among ACT employees.

“To be recognized as a Gallup exceptional workplace among such prestigious global honorees is a proud moment for ACT,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of ACT. “Protecting and promoting ACT’s winning culture is a top priority for us, and we have worked hard, together as One Team, to create a highly engaged workforce and company that has only become better and stronger through the challenges of recent years.”

First-time winner ACT was the only convenience retailer among this year’s nominees.

Laval, Quebec-based ACT is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/31/2022

Annual Stop & Shop Campaign Supports Childhood Cancer Patients

Stop & Shop has launched its 21st annual “Help Cure Childhood Cancer” campaign to raise funds for MSK Kids, the pediatric program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The campaign, which has raised more than $26 million to date, supports childhood cancer research that impacts children and their families at Memorial Sloan Kettering and around the globe. Shoppers can donate at checkout at every Stop & Shop location, with 100% of proceeds going toward MSK Kids.

“We are proud to have supported and funded life-saving treatments and research at MSK Kids for the past 21 years,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “The goal of this campaign is to ensure that families at Memorial Sloan Kettering receive the best care possible for their children, and year after year, our customers step up and do just that.”

Based in Quincy, Mass., the Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC employs 58,000 associates at more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co. and Hannaford, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services; and Peapod Digital Labs. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables.

03/31/2022

Natural Grocers Returns as Sponsor for Rattler Racing

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is returning as a sponsor for Rattler Racing 2022 events.

Colorado-based Rattler Racing started in 2015 with a simple grass-roots midweek mountain bike-racing series. Since then, it’s seen exponential growth in participation and added new sanctioned events to its lineup, including cyclocross, junior-focused races, a stage race, and a new gravel race for 2022. With each season, its focus remains on putting together quality, family-friendly events while maintaining that grass-roots feel.

Participants in this year’s Rattler Racing season kickoff can look forward to getting a free Natural Grocers reusable goody bag and Natural Grocers Brand Chocolate bar. Nutritional Health Coaches from the grocer will also be on-site to talk nutrition with athletes and to hand out bottled water, coupons and Natural Grocers samples.

In addition, the healthy grocer has a bike-racing team that will once again compete and volunteer at this years events – the first race being "The Bear" on April 2 at Bear Creek Lake Park, Colo.

The Natural Grocers Cycling Team consists of almost 100 members, encompassing all disciplines of cycling. The team invites cyclists to join them for local club rides throughout Colorado, Arizona and Kansas City.

With more than 160 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/30/2022

Gimme Adds New Features to VMS Platform

Living up to its name, Gimme is providing more solutions for grocery delivery operators as they face their own surging demands. The tech company is adding features on its vendor management system (VMS) platform to improve warehouse inventory management.

The enhancements come at a time when many retailers and warehouses are grappling with continuing supply chain issues. Updates include different tools to improve warehouse fundamentals and three new features related to warehouse rationing, product visualization and order calculations.

For warehouse rationing, the platform can now determine if an item will run out before the next delivery and then provide options to intelligently redistribute remaining inventory. Gimme also designed a new AutoPar feature that helps users visualize the ideal number of products differently by intelligently calculating warehouse product data based upon user-defined duration of days. The third new feature uses intuitive, days-based AutoPar calculations, along with real-time on-hand inventory and the estimated delivery date of the next order, to automatically calculate the number of each product to order.

"Being shorted products at the warehouse level are the headwinds that frustrate our customers and put revenue at risk. Markets have now become the biggest drivers of revenue. This update not only provides our customers with critical data, it also actively suggests the right answers to confidently handle product shortages,” explained Cory Hewett, Gimme’s co-founder and CEO.

In addition to making improvements for inventory management, Gimme is working on an AI-powered schedule suggestion tool to alleviate labor-related issues.  

Gimme’s VMS platform is described as “device agnostic” and can be used with smartphones, tablets and Windows PC systems. The platform uses live field data to provide greater accuracy and control over product inventory in multiple warehouses and ensures stable operation when offline.

03/30/2022

Eataly Ends Operations in Russia After Ukraine Invasion

Internationally known Italian retailer and restaurant Eataly has decided to end its franchise agreement in Moscow because of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The Eataly store that has been operating in Moscow was the only one in Russia. According to the retailer, the decision to dissolve operations in Moscow is a way to show solidarity with Ukraine and to condemn the war. 

“As we continue to monitor the situation and support the people of Ukraine, Eataly will be working across all our locations in North America and EMEA, and network of suppliers to provide critical supplies, donations of food and other fundraising initiatives,” said Nicola Ferinetti, CEO of Alba, Italy-based Eataly.

Inspired by an idea sketched on a piece of paper and following five years of research and hard work, the first Eataly opened its doors in Torino, Italy, in 2007. Since it was first established, the franchise has opened 39 stores around the world, including Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Arabia, Germany and Turkey. 

In related news, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused instant-needs platform Buyk to go dark after it lost access to Russian capital in the wake of crippling sanctions, while many food retailers in the United States and elsewhere have launched relief efforts in support of Ukrainians.

03/30/2022

Natural Grocers Readies Latest Colorado Store

Natural Grocers is putting the final touches on grand opening plans for its latest store in Cañon City, Colo. Slated to welcome shoppers on April 13, the 10,000-square-foot store near Main Street and North 16th Street in the downtown area is the organic and natural retailer’s 32nd location in its home state.

Designed with eco-friendly features like non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, the market will carry 100% USDA-certified organic produce, sustainably-raised meats, free-range eggs and pasture-raised dairy. Organic and natural grocery items include an array of non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care items, household essentials and a curated collection of craft beer, hard cider and hard kombucha.

As with other Natural Grocers stores, this one will provide free nutrition education programs. Shoppers can book personalized sessions with the company’s nutritional health coaches, in person or via phone or video.

To commemorate the new location, Natural Grocers is offering activities and deals, including mystery gift cards worth between $5 and $500 for the first 150 shoppers, a prize wheel, sweepstakes and savings on a variety of products from April 13-May 12. Customers are encouraged to sign up for the retailer’s free loyalty program to earn additional discounts and reward benefits.

The new location aims to be a good neighbor, partnering with the Care and Share food bank to distribute nutritious food across the Colorado footprint.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.