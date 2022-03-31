Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is returning as a sponsor for Rattler Racing 2022 events.

Colorado-based Rattler Racing started in 2015 with a simple grass-roots midweek mountain bike-racing series. Since then, it’s seen exponential growth in participation and added new sanctioned events to its lineup, including cyclocross, junior-focused races, a stage race, and a new gravel race for 2022. With each season, its focus remains on putting together quality, family-friendly events while maintaining that grass-roots feel.

Participants in this year’s Rattler Racing season kickoff can look forward to getting a free Natural Grocers reusable goody bag and Natural Grocers Brand Chocolate bar. Nutritional Health Coaches from the grocer will also be on-site to talk nutrition with athletes and to hand out bottled water, coupons and Natural Grocers samples.

In addition, the healthy grocer has a bike-racing team that will once again compete and volunteer at this year’s events – the first race being "The Bear" on April 2 at Bear Creek Lake Park, Colo.

The Natural Grocers Cycling Team consists of almost 100 members, encompassing all disciplines of cycling. The team invites cyclists to join them for local club rides throughout Colorado, Arizona and Kansas City.

With more than 160 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.