Living up to its name, Gimme is providing more solutions for grocery delivery operators as they face their own surging demands. The tech company is adding features on its vendor management system (VMS) platform to improve warehouse inventory management.

The enhancements come at a time when many retailers and warehouses are grappling with continuing supply chain issues. Updates include different tools to improve warehouse fundamentals and three new features related to warehouse rationing, product visualization and order calculations.

For warehouse rationing, the platform can now determine if an item will run out before the next delivery and then provide options to intelligently redistribute remaining inventory. Gimme also designed a new AutoPar feature that helps users visualize the ideal number of products differently by intelligently calculating warehouse product data based upon user-defined duration of days. The third new feature uses intuitive, days-based AutoPar calculations, along with real-time on-hand inventory and the estimated delivery date of the next order, to automatically calculate the number of each product to order.

"Being shorted products at the warehouse level are the headwinds that frustrate our customers and put revenue at risk. Markets have now become the biggest drivers of revenue. This update not only provides our customers with critical data, it also actively suggests the right answers to confidently handle product shortages,” explained Cory Hewett, Gimme’s co-founder and CEO.

In addition to making improvements for inventory management, Gimme is working on an AI-powered schedule suggestion tool to alleviate labor-related issues.

Gimme’s VMS platform is described as “device agnostic” and can be used with smartphones, tablets and Windows PC systems. The platform uses live field data to provide greater accuracy and control over product inventory in multiple warehouses and ensures stable operation when offline.