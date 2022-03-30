Natural Grocers is putting the final touches on grand opening plans for its latest store in Cañon City, Colo. Slated to welcome shoppers on April 13, the 10,000-square-foot store near Main Street and North 16th Street in the downtown area is the organic and natural retailer’s 32nd location in its home state.

Designed with eco-friendly features like non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, the market will carry 100% USDA-certified organic produce, sustainably-raised meats, free-range eggs and pasture-raised dairy. Organic and natural grocery items include an array of non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care items, household essentials and a curated collection of craft beer, hard cider and hard kombucha.

As with other Natural Grocers stores, this one will provide free nutrition education programs. Shoppers can book personalized sessions with the company’s nutritional health coaches, in person or via phone or video.

To commemorate the new location, Natural Grocers is offering activities and deals, including mystery gift cards worth between $5 and $500 for the first 150 shoppers, a prize wheel, sweepstakes and savings on a variety of products from April 13-May 12. Customers are encouraged to sign up for the retailer’s free loyalty program to earn additional discounts and reward benefits.

The new location aims to be a good neighbor, partnering with the Care and Share food bank to distribute nutritious food across the Colorado footprint.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.