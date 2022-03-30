Hawaiian grocer Foodland Super Market, Ltd. and enterprise AI company Symphony RetailAI have entered into a multi-year license agreement to deploy solutions for supply chain, category planning and revenue growth.

Founded in 1948 and based in Honolulu, Foodland remains Hawaii’s only locally-owned grocer. The company operates 31 stores across the islands under the Foodland, Foodland Farms and Sack ‘N Save banners and is owned by parent company Sullivan Family of Companies.

Serving residents and visitors alike, Foodland is seeking to automate and improve its retail practices using AI-powered solutions. Among other programs and platforms, Foodland will use Symphony RetailAI’s master data management, kitchen management, promotions evaluation and planning and direct store delivery tools. The retailer also plans to introduce the firm’s integrated category planning system that spans tasks ranging from planogram automation to shelf planning.

“We are committed to continually innovating and improving to ensure we provide outstanding experiences for our customers while also delivering strong financial results,” said Jenai Sullivan Wall, chairman and CEO of Foodland, noting that the company assessed vendors over the past few years to choose a partner to impellent tech-based change.

Chris Koziol, Symphony RetailAI's CEO, said that the company will work to create a foundation of data-driven, AI-based solutions. “We’re excited to team with Foodland to deliver innovative enterprise capabilities that will increase efficiencies and deliver measurable business and financial impact,” he remarked.