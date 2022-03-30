Meijer is teeing up the return of its golf tournament with an announcement of the dates and a call for volunteers. The retailer is hosting and sponsoring the Meijer LPGA Classic from June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The annual tournament, with a field of 144 top women golfers who compete over four days, raises funds for local food pantries through Meijer’s partnership with the Simply Give organization. Last year’s event raised $1.1 million and the cumulative events have generated more than $8.5 million for the program.

After a 2020 postponement and a scaled-back event in 2021, company leaders say this year’s tournament will attract a throng of golfers and fans, necessitating a solid base of helpers. Meijer is seeking at least 1,000 volunteers to fill roles on 20 different committees and as part of several general volunteer positions.

"We're looking forward to bringing the tournament back in a big way, and that's only possible thanks to the help of so many incredible volunteers," said Rick Keyes, Meijer’s president and CEO. "Volunteers will get the chance to be a part of the action and make an impact on our tournament's mission of feeding hungry families. After two challenging years, we're excited for this event to celebrate our community and our commitment to Simply Give."

To Keyes’ point about getting in on the action, volunteers who pay a $30 fee will receive two official tournament golf shirts, one official tournament hat or visor, four weekly grounds passes for friends or family, and meals and beverages during scheduled shifts.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.