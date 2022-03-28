Advertisement

03/28/2022

Innit, Google Cloud Launch Personalized Nutrition Solution

Innit, Google Cloud Launch Personalized Nutrition Solution

Food technology provider Innit is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to help retailers and others deliver personalized nutrition services to consumers.

The health and wellness solution, which is now available to Google Cloud Marketplace users ranging from supermarkets and pharmacies to healthcare providers, aims to support healthy eating by helping consumers discover food products and meals that fit their particular lifestyles, diets and allergies. The technology is tailored to conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and obesity.

"As consumers seek out more ways to better manage their health and wellness, organizations have a unique opportunity to support consumer needs with personalized care experiences," said Paul Tepfenhart, director of global grocery solutions at Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to have Innit's solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace and help customers across the grocery, pharmaceutical, and healthcare space deliver actionable, personalized experiences to consumers whether that be in-store, online, or at home."

Innit is already providing grocers with personalized search solutions, and its new algorithms have been developed by a scientific and medical committee that includes experts from the United States and Europe.

According to Innit, “[m]eals and recipes tailored to specific health needs can be matched to user preferences, and shoppers can buy all required ingredients with a single click.”

"Consumers deserve technology that can help them improve their wellness, without trading off convenience or enjoyment," said Kevin Brown, Innit CEO and co-founder.

03/28/2022

Harris Teeter Offers Double Fuel Point Promotion

Harris Teeter Offers Double Fuel Point Promotion

In an effort to help shoppers deal with rising gas prices, Harris Teeter has introduced a double fuel points promotion for its e-VIC members, running now through April 5. 

By using a digital coupon that can be found in the e-VIC Coupons page, emails or Harris Teeter app, loyalty members can automatically save $0.10 per gallon on fuel purchases at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco stations. 

“As fuel prices continue to remain above $4 per gallon, we are focused on providing excellent value for our shoppers and associates,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter.

During the promotion, shoppers will earn two fuel points for every $1 spent on groceries, 100 fuel points for every $25 spent on eligible retailer gift cards and 100 points for every prescription purchase at Harris Teeter Pharmacy.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and nearly 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/25/2022

Health-Focused Recipe App Links to Kroger Shopping List

Health-Focused Recipe App Links to Kroger Shopping List

Meal-planning app Foogal is on a mission to help consumers prevent and manage prediabetes, diabetes and autoimmune diseases through its customizable recipes and food-as-medicine approach.

The app, launched by a group of nutritionists, chefs and doctors, allows users to fill out a profile and receive three diet protocols. Wellness Protocol, Autoimmune Protocol and Insulin Resistance were designed based on the latest food and nutrition scientific research and aim to help users reach their health goals.

Users can browse recipes and create meals, and even link their shopping list to a Kroger location for online purchase. Froogal has plans to add more grocery stores in the future.

"We want Foogal to be the powerhouse behind America's healthy eating revolution," said company founder Todd Knobel. "Our goal is to help you improve your family's overall health, prevent prediabetes, and manage type 1 and type 2 diabetes and autoimmune diseases.”

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/25/2022

Meijer Sets Opening Date for New Northeast Ohio Supercenters

Meijer Exterior Image Teaser

Meijer will open two new supercenters in northeast Ohio on April 28, in the cities of Brunswick and Canton.

“It’s extremely exciting to continue expanding our presence in northeast Ohio,” said Tom Wilson, Meijer regional VP. “Over the last two years, our store teams have helped families meet unprecedented challenges by providing fresh grocery options and supporting their pharmacy needs. Now we’re gearing up to bring our one-stop shopping experience to new communities in Brunswick and Canton.”

According to Wilson, the locations will offer grocery, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, along with a floral area and garden center. Other departments will include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel. Further, Meijer Express gas stations adjacent to both stores will open on March 31.

Since opening its first Ohio store in the Columbus area in 1981, Meijer has invested heavily in the state, most recently building seven supercenters in the greater Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown areas. In December 2021, the retailer broke ground on a new grocery market as part of the Fairfax Market mixed-use project in partnership with the city of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, Fairfax Renaissance Development Corp. and Fairmount Properties. Meijer also operates a distribution center and dairy-processing Facility in Tipp City, employing more than 12,000 associates statewide.

Job openings for the new Meijer supercenters include full- and part-time hourly positions across a wide array of skill sets. Interested candidates can apply online.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America

03/25/2022

Software Company Adds Split Cart, Curbside Functionality

Software Company Adds Split Cart, Curbside Functionality

Third-party software provider Delivery Solutions has introduced split cart and curbside kit technology that will allow grocers to offer more flexibility and an elevated experience for their e-commerce customers.

The newly introduced split cart functionality, which is available to Delivery Solutions platform enterprises, lets retailers make both distribution center and store inventory available to customers in a single cart experience. The curbside kit, meanwhile, gives accurate, live-proximity shopper location and time of arrival updates while negating the need for customers to check-in via call or text.

“In the last two years, the consumer experience has shifted dramatically, and it is our responsibility as leaders in delivery technology to evolve and shift with customer expectations,” said Arshaad Mirza, co-founder of Delivery Solutions. “We want to provide the best experience possible for both our retailers in store operations and their customers, and we are excited to introduce our split cart and curbside kit technologies as a continuing innovation and an integral new component of the Delivery Solutions experience.”

The Texas-based company provides an extensive last-mile ecosystem and solutions for same-day delivery, curbside, in-store pickup, shipping, lockers, autonomous, drones and enhanced post-purchase notifications.

03/24/2022

Balls Food Stores Makes Managerial Changes

Price Chopper Teaser

David Ball, the chairman, CEO and president of Balls Food Stores, has revealed the promotions of five employees as the independent grocer plans to mark 100 years in business. The employees are Scott Bayne, Gregg Frost, Mike Sullivan, Bob Pearson and Pat Rogers.

Bayne is a food industry veteran with more than 44 years of experience and has been with Balls for eight years, most recently as VP of sales and marketing. Now he has been promoted to COO.

Frost has been with Balls for more than 45 years in a number of company roles, including VP of human resources and VP of Hen House Markets. With this promotion, he can now add chief teammate officer to the list of roles that he has held within the company.

Sullivan, part of Balls Food Stores for more than 30 years, is now VP of Price Chopper operations.

Pearson, who has been with the company for 29 years and managed multiple stores, is now VP of Hen House, Sunfresh and Payless operations.

Rogers, who has been with the company for 18-plus years and was previously Hen House markets delicatessen specialist, has been promoted to Balls Food delicatessen director.

Kansas City, Kan.-based Ball’s Food Stores operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets. Balls Food Stores has served Kansas City and its surrounding areas for nearly a century. The independent grocer will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. In 2021 and 2022, Balls Food Stores was chosen as one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents