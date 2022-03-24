It may be almost 6,000 miles away, but Ukraine is on the minds of U.S. shoppers. While they continue to navigate early-2020’s crises of the pandemic, supply and labor shortages and inflation, American shoppers are expressing support for measures to assist the Ukrainian people.

According to a survey by public relations firm 5WPR, three in four consumers here are in favor of sanctions imposed against Russia, even coming at a time of already-high inflation. The survey found that 70% of shoppers are willing to “further complicate” their shopping by boycotting products that are produced in or imported from Russia.

Respondents also indicated a willingness to align with companies that share their values, as 71% said that a brand’s decision to cut ties with Russia enhanced their perception of that brand. Actions are important to them, with almost half of polled shoppers reporting that donating to relief efforts in Ukraine is the most meaningful step that brands can undertake right now.

"As many consumers are finding their money is not going as far at the pump and the grocery store, their decision to prioritize personal values over price speaks volumes," said Dara Busch, co-CEO of 5WPR. "Our survey found 77% of consumers surveyed are more inclined right now to support Ukrainian brands and businesses with their purchases. Consumers are looking to make a difference where they can, and are looking at brands to provide that opportunity."

The survey was conducted among more than 2,000 consumers over the age of 18 between March 7 and March 22.