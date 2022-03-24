ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., a U.S. grocery-anchored shopping center investment, management and operating platform, along with global private-markets investment manager Pantheon and a global institutional investor, have formed a joint venture to acquire institutional-quality shopping centers based in key growth markets across the United States.

The partnership will target necessity-based, value-oriented grocery-anchored centers, primarily located in high-population areas. ShopOne has contributed an existing portfolio consistent with the partnership’s target investment criteria, with the partners each investing additional capital to create investment capacity totaling more than $1 billion. ShopOne will oversee the management and leasing efforts of all properties within the partnership’s portfolio.

“We are very excited to form this partnership with two highly experienced institutional partners that possess deep relationships within the investment community,” said John Roche, CEO of New York-based ShopOne. “Like us, they are bullish on the near- and long-term fundamentals of grocery-anchored shopping centers and the attractive risk-adjusted returns these assets can generate. By combining forces, we have the capital and platform to strategically add scale in the markets we target and unlock value for the communities we serve.”

David Elliott, managing director of New York-based Pantheon’s real estate group, added: “Grocery-anchored shopping centers have proven their resilience throughout the pandemic, playing a vital role in their local neighborhoods and communities. We’re delighted to work closely with the entire ShopOne team to execute a strategy focused on investing in and improving necessity-based centers in growth markets throughout the U.S.”

The joint venture will also consider necessity-based and value-oriented grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers in select college towns or established tourist destinations that the partners believe will benefit from ShopOne’s operating platform.