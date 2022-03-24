Advertisement

News Briefs

03/24/2022

Investors Target Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in Key Growth Areas

Equipment & Design
Operations
Investors Target Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in Key Growth Areas

ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., a U.S. grocery-anchored shopping center investment, management and operating platform, along with global private-markets investment manager Pantheon and a global institutional investor, have formed a joint venture to acquire institutional-quality shopping centers based in key growth markets across the United States.

The partnership will target necessity-based, value-oriented grocery-anchored centers, primarily located in high-population areas. ShopOne has contributed an existing portfolio consistent with the partnership’s target investment criteria, with the partners each investing additional capital to create investment capacity totaling more than $1 billion. ShopOne will oversee the management and leasing efforts of all properties within the partnership’s portfolio.

“We are very excited to form this partnership with two highly experienced institutional partners that possess deep relationships within the investment community,” said John Roche, CEO of New York-based ShopOne. “Like us, they are bullish on the near- and long-term fundamentals of grocery-anchored shopping centers and the attractive risk-adjusted returns these assets can generate. By combining forces, we have the capital and platform to strategically add scale in the markets we target and unlock value for the communities we serve.”

David Elliott, managing director of New York-based Pantheon’s real estate group, added: “Grocery-anchored shopping centers have proven their resilience throughout the pandemic, playing a vital role in their local neighborhoods and communities. We’re delighted to work closely with the entire ShopOne team to execute a strategy focused on investing in and improving necessity-based centers in growth markets throughout the U.S.”

The joint venture will also consider necessity-based and value-oriented grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers in select college towns or established tourist destinations that the partners believe will benefit from ShopOne’s operating platform.

Advertisement
03/24/2022

SpartanNash Military Contract Extended For 3 Years

Wholesalers & Distributors
Food Retailers
SpartanNash Driving Supply Chain and Sustainability Improvements

SpartanNash will continue providing its private label goods to U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) facilities worldwide through at least Dec. 2025, thanks to a contract extension with the military commissary organization.

The food solutions company’s military division has had a contract with DeCA since 2016, and provides products spanning grocery categories, including dairy, poultry, seafood, pet, baby, home goods and health and beauty care. SpartanNash will also continue delivering DeCA private brands to all commissaries via the SpartanNash Military distribution network and SpartanNash’s West Coast partner Coastal Pacific Food Distributors.

“We are proud and grateful that DeCA has entrusted SpartanNash with a three-year contract extension as we work to strengthen our partnership in service of America’s military heroes and their families,” said SpartanNash Chief Customer Officer David Sisk. “SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life, and our global supply chain network enables us to bring that taste of home to those who are serving our country away from theirs.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 146 supermarkets and employs 19,000 associates.

03/23/2022

Instacart Implements Surcharge on Orders to Offset Cost of Fuel

E-Commerce
Labor & Employment
Instacart Implements Temporary Surcharge for Fuel Assistance

In an effort to soften the blow of rising fuel prices, online grocery platform Instacart is adding a temporary surcharge to customer orders, all of which will be passed on directly to the company’s shoppers. The $0.40 charge will appear on receipts before customers accept the charges. 

Instacart has also given its shoppers access to the GetUpside app in order to earn cashback on gas purchases, as well as other perks and resources. 

“In a time of increased fuel costs across North America, we know that every cent counts, and we’re hopeful this temporary fuel assistance will help offset some of the near-term challenges that shoppers are facing,” said Tom Maguire, VP of operations and care at San Francisco-based Instacart. “While shoppers on our platform tend to spend more time shopping and less time driving, we know that there is still an acute need to address rising gas prices and make sure we’re supporting shoppers during this time."

Advertisement
03/23/2022

Tops Markets Celebrates Store Reopening With Donations to Local Nonprofits

Corporate Responsibility
Food Retailers
Equipment & Design
75+ Tops Stores to Get Solar Power Convergent New York State

In celebration of the grand reopening of its Medina, N.Y., store located at 11200 Maple Ridge Rd., Tops Markets LLC is thanking its partners in the community for their support over the years. The Medina Tops store will make $500 donations to each of the following local groups:

• American Legion (Butts-Clark Post #204)
• Calvary Cupboard Food Pantry
• Community Action of Orleans and Genesee
• Hartland Volunteer Fire Co.
• Medina Firefighters Benevolent Association
• Orleans County YMCA
• Village of Medina Police Union

The multimillion-dollar renovation project enhanced nearly 50,000 square feet of the Medina store, offering an expanded assortment of products and an enlarged fresh perimeter with new updated décor. The Medina Tops store is the 22nd location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments. 

Tops recently reopened its largest store in Amherst, N.Y., after an extensive renovation. The 120,000-square-foot store also made $500 donations to several local groups, including food banks and food pantries, youth programs, and police and fire departments.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets operates approximately 150 supermarkets, including franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/22/2022

Giant Eagle Launches Digital Tool to Ramp Up Food Safety

Food Safety
Food Retailers
Technology
Giant Eagle Commits to Bee-Friendly Policy

Giant Eagle has extended its partnership with SmartSense by Digi – part of internet of things provider Digi International – in an effort to beef up its commitment to food quality and safety. Through the use of SmartSense digital temperature monitoring devices, the grocer will be able to remotely and continuously monitor its food products.

The SmartSense technology is installed in walk-ins, chillers and refrigerators and utilizes wireless sensors, food probes, digital checklists and remote monitoring software and analytics tools to ensure food remains fresh. All of the data is available through a monitoring dashboard and mobile app.

The grocer already works with SmartSense as a provider of digital task management for many of its grocery and convenience locations.

“We have been continually impressed with SmartSense’s innovative and intelligent solutions, which have allowed us to strengthen our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of food safety for the communities we serve,” said Vic Vercammen, Giant Eagle’s VP of risk and chief compliance officer. “Specifically, capturing detailed data insights and prescriptive analytics via SmartSense’s advanced technologies will enhance our team members’ ability to monitor product freshness in real time.”

With almost $10 billion in annual sales, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Giant Eagle was recently included in Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch. The company is also No. 37 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/21/2022

John Brooks Super Market Founder Passes Away

Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
Independent Grocers
Food Retailers
John Brooks Super Market Founder Passes Away

John H. Brooks, the namesake founder of John Brooks Super Market, has died. Brooks, 82, passed away on March 13.

He started on his path in the grocery industry early, first working at a supermarket at the tender age of nine. Born in Tyler, Texas, he moved to Albuquerque, N.M., in 1953 and attended the University of New Mexico.

Brooks launched his own store in Albuquerque in 1978. What was a one-store operation eventually expanded to five locations. Today, there are John Brooks Super Market stores in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Socorro, Milan and Ruidoso, operating under the slogan, “Doing Business the Old Fashion Way, People Serving People!”

Brooks is survived by four children and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on April 2 at Central United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. Contributions in his name and memory are being accepted his favorite charitable organizations, including Saranam,  S.A.F.E. House and Central United Methodist Church.