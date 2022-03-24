In celebration of the grand reopening of its Medina, N.Y., store located at 11200 Maple Ridge Rd., Tops Markets LLC is thanking its partners in the community for their support over the years. The Medina Tops store will make $500 donations to each of the following local groups:

• American Legion (Butts-Clark Post #204)

• Calvary Cupboard Food Pantry

• Community Action of Orleans and Genesee

• Hartland Volunteer Fire Co.

• Medina Firefighters Benevolent Association

• Orleans County YMCA

• Village of Medina Police Union

The multimillion-dollar renovation project enhanced nearly 50,000 square feet of the Medina store, offering an expanded assortment of products and an enlarged fresh perimeter with new updated décor. The Medina Tops store is the 22nd location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.

Tops recently reopened its largest store in Amherst, N.Y., after an extensive renovation. The 120,000-square-foot store also made $500 donations to several local groups, including food banks and food pantries, youth programs, and police and fire departments.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets operates approximately 150 supermarkets, including franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.