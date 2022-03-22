With the help of its customers and associates, food solutions company SpartanNash has raised $180,000 via its fundraising campaign to support 43 chapters of Habitat for Humanity. Donations were collected by the SpartanNash Foundation, which will help individuals and families in eight Midwest states take the first important steps toward owning a home.

Store guests donated $1, $5, $10 or rounded up to the nearest dollar at SpartanNash-owned retail stores and fuel centers. Participating SpartanNash retailers included Family Fare, VG's Grocery, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and Supermercado Nuestra Familia. Online shoppers also had the opportunity to donate at checkout through Fast Lane.

“As community members and neighbors, we must never forget about the impact that safe and warm shelter can have for someone,” said SpartanNash SVP of Communications Adrienne Chance. “This fundraiser shows the generosity of our family of associates and store guests and their sense of community.”

Since 2006, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $2.1 million for Habitat for Humanity, helping more than 1,100 households with improved quality housing.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti.