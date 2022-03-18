Whole Foods Market opened its newest store at 12905 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on March 16. The store is the second of two Whole Foods stores opened this year that feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, allowing customers the choice to skip the register for a faster, more convenient shopping experience. The first store featuring Just Walk Out tech opened in February in Washington D.C.

The Sherman Oaks store also incorporates Whole Foods’ commitment to offering local products. The store’s assortment is hand-picked by the "local forager" for Whole Foods’ Southern Pacific region, Elena Garcia.

The store includes offerings from local farms like apples from Cuyama Orchards, sweet potatoes from Valpredo Farms and orchids from Formosa Pacific Orchids. The full-service seafood counter features smoked salmon from Santa Barbara Smokehouse. Local products in the meat department include free-range chicken from Mary’s Organic Chicken, turkeys from Mary’s Free-Range Turkey (available seasonally) and organic beef from Eel River. Additionally, the Wellness and Beauty section has more than 100 local body care products and supplements, such as skin care from evanhealy, hand soap from Zatik Naturals and wellness shots from Vive Organic.

To give back to the Sherman Oaks community, Whole Foods will host multiple School Spirit Days in May, from which 5% of the proceeds will support local schools, including Dixie Canyon Elementary School, Riverside Drive Charter Elementary School, The Science Academy STEM Magnet and Wonderland Ave.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in the United States, while its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG’s list.