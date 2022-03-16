Advertisement

News Briefs

03/16/2022

Amazon Brings Its Fresh Food Fest to Southern California

Events
Food Retailers
Amazon Fresh Events

Amazon Fresh stores in Southern California are celebrating the retailer’s Fresh Food Fest now through March 27. The 10 stores will host 12 days filled with book signings, professional chef demonstrations, samples, discounts, live music and more.

Special appearances will be made by Ludo Lefebvre of Petit Trois Le Valley and Ludo Bird; Jess Damuck, author of “Salad Freak;” Bricia Lopez, co-owner of Guelaguetza and author of “Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico;” Valerie Gordon, owner of Valerie’s Confections; Jason Wrobel, author of “Eaternity;” and Maria Provenzano, author of “Everyday Celebrations from Scratch.”

The Fresh Food Fest celebration will be extended to Amazon Fresh stores in the Chicagoland area beginning April 13.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Advertisement
03/16/2022

GrubMarket Acquires Produce Company SunFed

Produce / Floral
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wholesalers & Distributors
Grubmarket Logo Teaser

Food technology company GrubMarket has completed the acquisition of tech-driven fresh produce supplier SunFed, one of the top importers of squash into the United States. The full-service food distribution and wholesale business has a 65,000-square-foot warehouse and state-of-the-art processing facilities. 

“We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket’s robust technology platform and strong e-commerce supply and demand network,” said Craig Slate, CEO of Nogales, Ariz.-based SunFed. “We are constantly striving to deliver on our promise of Perfect Produce to our customers throughout North America, and also seek to strengthen and grow our best-in-class grower network. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same goal and has built out such a well-integrated and much-needed e-commerce and technology-enabled platform to bring fresh food to so many important customers across the country.”

Mike Xu, CEO of San Francisco-based GrubMarket, added: “SunFed is one of the most trusted brands in the nation for squashes and other dry vegetables, watermelons, cantaloupe, and honeydews. … [T]he exceptional team at SunFed have scaled the company to over $100 million in annual revenues with a strong profitability profile. In addition, they are mission-driven with strong sustainability and food safety practices, which match GrubMarket’s goals and ambitions. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our presence in key markets like Texas and Arizona, while solidifying our position in the food supply chain industry as a technology enabler.”

As a part of GrubMarket’s portfolio, SunFed can make use of its proprietary WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service platform providing food wholesalers and distributors with financial management, sales and online ordering features, inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

03/16/2022

Weis Markets Names New VP

Labor & Employment
Food Retailers
Weis Exec

Mike Gross has joined Weis Markets as its new VP of center store sales and merchandising. The 25-year grocery veteran comes to the grocer from Cub Foods/UNFI in Stillwater, Minn., and has also worked in store operations, merchandising and category management for Shoppers Food and Pharmacy and SuperValu.

In his new position at Weis Markets, Gross will oversee the day-to-day category management, merchandising and pricing for the company’s grocery, dairy, frozen, health and beauty care/general merchandise and adult beverage departments. He is a native of Frederick, Md., and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland.

Gross reports to Bob Gleeson, SVP, merchandising and marketing. He comes to Weis Markets at a dynamic time, as the company recently reported company-high sales of $4.2 billion for its fiscal year ending Dec. 25, 2021.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The retailer was also recently named as one of PG's Top 10 Regional Grocers to Watch.

Advertisement
03/16/2022

DoorDash Commits to Helping Its Drivers Offset High Gas Prices

E-Commerce
Labor & Employment
Cardenas Markets Cocinas Team With DoorDash E-Commerce

San-Francisco-based DoorDash has introduced a Gas Rewards program for its U.S. drivers in response to increasing gas prices.

The delivery company will offer Dashers 10% cash back on gas purchases made with its prepaid business Visa card, and also provide a weekly gas bonus based on miles driven through April 30. DoorDash estimates that its drivers could earn an extra $1.27 to $1.69 per gallon with the gas bonus and the cash back offer.

“We want to ensure that your earning opportunities remain accessible and viable even as gas costs are on the rise,” DoorDash told its drivers on its website. “We believe that these two relief efforts should help offset the effects of increased prices at the pump.”

The move comes as grocers grapple with inflationary cost pressures, and other third-party delivery platforms like Uber and Lyft add gas surcharges to customer purchases. 

DoorDash says it will monitor gas prices and listen to Dasher feedback regarding a possible extension of the program past April 30. The company already offers its drivers 2% cash back at the gas pump, and says that will remain in effect after this special benefit ends.

03/15/2022

Giant Eagle Gives Customers More Time to Use Perks

Food Retailers
Giant Eagle Gives Customer More Time to Use Perks

Amid a surge in grocery and gas prices, Giant Eagle is helping customers maximize savings by giving them until the end of the year to accrue and use their grocery and fuel Perks. As such, all current Perks will not expire until Dec. 31, effective immediately. 

"Rising fuel costs present very real challenges for our communities, so we're creating more opportunity for Giant Eagle customers to accumulate and redeem Perks by extending expiration through the end of 2022," said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle's spokesperson. "In addition to extended expiration, customers can save even more by taking advantage of AdvantagePAY and new opportunities with MyPerks."

Giant Eagle also announced that its new myPerks rewards program has rolled out to customers throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. The dollar-based program offers a $1 reward for every 50 Perks earned and allows customers to redeem the perks whenever and however they choose.

With almost $10 billion in annual sales, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Strategic partnerships highlighting digital innovation were key to Giant Eagle’s recent inclusion in Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch. The company is also No. 37 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/14/2022

Market Basket Opens New Store in Massachusetts

Food Retailers
Market Basket teaser

Market Basket’s latest location is now open in Hanover, Mass., about 20 miles southeast of Boston. The retailer held a grand opening for the store at 1775 Washington Street on March 11.

Market Basket has a strong presence and history in New England, with more than a century in business and a family-centric structure. Based in Tewskbury, Mass., the grocer’s footprint includes more than 90 locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The Hanover store will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  In addition to traditional grocery products and meat, seafood, dairy, frozen, deli and bakery departments, the new location includes a prepared food area, café and sushi station.

Market Basket was recently featured in Progressive Grocers’ list of Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch and was also ranked third in the annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index (RPI), behind Amazon and H-E-B.