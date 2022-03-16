Mike Gross has joined Weis Markets as its new VP of center store sales and merchandising. The 25-year grocery veteran comes to the grocer from Cub Foods/UNFI in Stillwater, Minn., and has also worked in store operations, merchandising and category management for Shoppers Food and Pharmacy and SuperValu.

In his new position at Weis Markets, Gross will oversee the day-to-day category management, merchandising and pricing for the company’s grocery, dairy, frozen, health and beauty care/general merchandise and adult beverage departments. He is a native of Frederick, Md., and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland.

Gross reports to Bob Gleeson, SVP, merchandising and marketing. He comes to Weis Markets at a dynamic time, as the company recently reported company-high sales of $4.2 billion for its fiscal year ending Dec. 25, 2021.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The retailer was also recently named as one of PG's Top 10 Regional Grocers to Watch.