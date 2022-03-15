Market Basket’s latest location is now open in Hanover, Mass., about 20 miles southeast of Boston. The retailer held a grand opening for the store at 1775 Washington Street on March 11.

Market Basket has a strong presence and history in New England, with more than a century in business and a family-centric structure. Based in Tewskbury, Mass., the grocer’s footprint includes more than 90 locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

The Hanover store will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to traditional grocery products and meat, seafood, dairy, frozen, deli and bakery departments, the new location includes a prepared food area, café and sushi station.

Market Basket was recently featured in Progressive Grocers’ list of Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch and was also ranked third in the annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index (RPI), behind Amazon and H-E-B.