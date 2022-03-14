In an effort to help feed seniors in need, Food Lion Feeds, the grocer’s hunger-relief initiative, is donating $50,000 to Meals on Wheels America. The donation will allow Meals on Wheels to offer 5,000 meals to seniors and recognizes the 50th anniversary of the federal legislation that created the program.

Food Lion’s charitable foundation is also partnering with Meals on Wheels for a 50-hour fundraising initiative that begins at 12 a.m. March 15. Food Lion Feeds will give $2 for each $1 donated through the Meals on Wheels donation website, up to $50,000.

“Fighting senior hunger is one of Food Lion Feeds’ focus areas, so we’re excited to partner with our neighbors and Meals on Wheels to make a meaningful difference in nourishing homebound seniors,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Partnering with organizations like Meals on Wheels to eliminate barriers our neighbors face to access affordable, nutritious food is critical. Additionally, the added benefit of a personal connection for homebound seniors in the towns and cities Food Lion serves is an important program component, especially during the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.