Fittingly enough during National Frozen Food Month, the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) announced that it has named Mary Emma Young as its VP of communications.

Young is tasked with leading AFFI’s integrated communications strategy, overseeing media relations, social media, executive communications, crisis management and online and internal communications. She takes over the role from Adrienne Seiling, who was elevated to SVP of industry affairs and member services at AFFI.

The new communications leader most recently worked for the Pet Food Institute, where she was senior director of communications and strategic planning. Young also served as director of communications and marketing at CropLife America and was a senior account executive at the TheWadeGroup, Inc.

“I am pleased to welcome Mary Emma to the AFFI team,” said Alison Bodor, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based AFFI. “Sharing frozen food’s compelling story with policymakers, influencers, journalists and the entire frozen food chain is an essential part of our mission and in her new role Mary Emma will work with AFFI and its members to develop and execute an impactful communications strategy that informs and educates those key audiences about the benefits of frozen food.”

Young said she is looking forward to working in the industry at a time of reinvigoration across many frozen food categories. “In the midst of these challenging times, the frozen food industry’s role in feeding millions of consumers in the U.S. and around the world has never been more important and I look forward to being part of this unique industry sector and advancing the AFFI mission,” she remarked.