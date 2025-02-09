Weis Markets Completes 2 Pennsylvania Remodels

Weis Markets has unveiled the remodels of its Lincoln Highway East store in Lancaster, Pa., and its Blue Valley Drive location in Pen Argyl, Pa.

The Lancaster store now boasts an expanded, market-style produce department offering a wider variety of fresh items, including a bigger selection of organic and fresh-cut produce; an upgraded bakery; an expanded deli and foodservice area with a broader selection of meals to go, more variety throughout its grocery section; a greater selection of international foods; expanded meat and seafood departments; refreshed interior décor; and energy-efficient refrigerated and frozen cases using low-impact refrigerants.

The Pen Argyl location features the updated produce department, an upgraded exterior, larger seafood and meat departments with more selections; an expanded deli and foodservice area with a greater assortment of meals to go; new interior décor, more offerings in its grocery section, and the energy-efficient refrigerated and frozen cases.

According to Weis Markets COO Bob Gleeson, the remodeled locations now offer “greater convenience and increased variety throughout the store.”

To celebrate the completion of the remodels, the Lancaster store team presented donations to Lafayette Fire Company, Water Street Rescue Mission and East Lampeter Township Police Department, while the Pen Argyl store team (see photo) presented donations to Slate Belt Regional Police Department, Bangor Elks Club and Road Trip Animal Rescue.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets operates 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.