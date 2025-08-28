Once Again Nut Butter CEO to Retire

Bob Gelser, CEO of Nunda, N.Y.-based Once Again Nut Butter for almost 20 years, has revealed that he will retire at the end of September. Under his leadership, the 100% employee-owned company grew from a $4 million-$5 million business into a multi-facility operation nearing $70 million in sales and has become the No. 1 nut butter brand in the natural channel, according to SPINS.

His tenure at Once again was marked not only by significant growth and operational success, but also a leadership style rooted in approachability, respect and empowerment. Among the major capital investments he spearheaded were the construction of a state-of-the-art, dedicated peanut butter facility designed by the employees themselves; strengthening the company’s food safety and quality assurance programs at a time when the industry was facing increased scrutiny; and, most recently, securing the acquisition of an almond facility in California.

Gelser also played a pivotal role in ensuring that Once Again’s employee-ownership model remained strong and sustainable, championing the development of a clear governance structure and financial strategy to support long-term employee retirement benefits.

According to a company spokeswoman, Gelser’s successor at Once Again hasn’t been determined yet.