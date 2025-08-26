Whole Foods Market Reveals Participants of 2025 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program’s Early Growth Cohort

Natural and organic retailer Whole Foods Market has revealed the participants chosen for its latest cohort in the Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP), celebrating brands selected for the program’s Early Growth track.

Launched in 2022, LEAP highlights Whole Foods' commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with local and emerging brands through specialized educational programming and individual mentorship. Participants may also qualify for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund overseen by the Austin Community Foundation, with the funds supporting the Whole Foods Market Foundation.

The 2025 Early Growth cohort consists of 10 innovative brands – selected from more than 1,600 applications:

After completing the 14-week curriculum, these suppliers’ products will be considered for inclusion on Whole Foods Market shelves in their own cities or regional areas.

“We’re excited to welcome this year’s Early Growth cohort — an inspiring lineup of diverse founders and standout products,” said Alyssa Vescio, SVP of merchandising at Whole Foods Market. “These entrepreneurs bring fresh ideas and bold flavors to the table, and our team is proud to help guide their next chapter. This program is all about opening doors — whether it’s navigating retail, scaling sustainably, growing brand awareness or deepening community connections — and we’re excited to support these 10 brands as they take the next big step.”

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 540 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Amazon among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.