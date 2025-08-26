Walmart Canada Teams With Klarna for In-Store Flex Payments

Walmart Canada is extending a digital "buy now, pay later" partnership to its stores.

Walmart Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of Walmart Inc., is rolling out in-store payment solutions from Klarna across its network of more than 400 stores. The retailer launched the Klarna buy now, pay later solution on its e-commerce site and app in 2023.

Now, Walmart Canada shoppers can use Klarna to pay in-store via QR code at assisted checkout lanes, choosing between the pay in full option for a seamless one-time payment or pay in 4 to split purchases into four interest-free installments for purchases more than $50.

"At Walmart Canada, we strive to be Canada’s most trusted omnichannel retailer, and that means catering to our customers’ needs – no matter how they choose to shop with us," said Joseph Godsey, chief growth officer at Walmart Canada. "We’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the shopping experience and provide more flexibility and convenience for our customers."

To leverage Klarna payment options, Walmart Canada customers can scan a QR code displayed on the POS screen at checkout with their mobile device. In March 2025, Klarna became the exclusive provider of buy now, pay later loans for purchases at Walmart in the U.S.

"As Klarna continues to bridge digital and physical retail, we’re proud to collaborate with Walmart Canada to bring smarter, more flexible ways to pay to millions of shoppers," said David Sykes, chief commercial officer at Klarna. "This milestone reflects our ambition to be the everyday spending partner for consumers — everywhere and for everything."

This article was originally published by sister brand Chain Store Age.