DoorDash Expands Local Business Disaster Relief Fund

From fires to hurricanes and floods, natural disasters and major infrastructure failures can bring many small businesses to a halt overnight, cutting off lifelines for entire communities. That’s why DoorDash is expanding its Local Business Disaster Relief Fund, created to help a wider range of small businesses rebuild and recover following natural disasters.

Building on the success of its Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund — which has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to 250-plus restaurants since 2021 — the company is now expanding eligibility to include even more small businesses. Now local grocery stores, convenience shops, flower shops, liquor stores and pet stores can apply for relief.

Small businesses that have been affected by a natural disaster or major infrastructure failure as declared by a state, tribal or federal government in the past year that meet the eligibility requirements can now apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. These grants are awarded four times per year based on need and the extent of damage incurred to help cover essential operating expenses like rent, inventory, utilities and vendor costs to help small businesses stay afloat.

“We know that small businesses of all kinds are impacted when disasters happen, and we want to make sure everyone has the support they need to recover,” said Maggie Polachek, social impact manager at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Expanding our relief fund is about backing more types of businesses who can help their communities pick up the pieces when it matters most.”