Ahold Delhaize to Divest 87 stores in Romania

Walmart is giving its approximate 1.6 million U.S. employees a new perk.

The country's largest private employer is extending its 10% employee discount to include purchases of nearly all grocery items — in its stores and online. The discount is available effective immediately.

The move extends the 10% discount Walmart already gives to employees (after 90 days on the job) on purchases of fresh produce and most general merchandise, including fashion, but only to other food during the November and December holiday season.

“We’ve heard your feedback that these savings make a real difference for you and your families,” Walmart chief people officer Donna Morris wrote in a memo to employees that the company sent to Chain Store Age. “And we have continued to hear that you would like to see this benefit expanded. In fact, it’s one of our most requested benefits. The expanded discount on food you receive during the holidays will now be available all year round."

The expanded discount now includes all food categories, including dairy, frozen, dry grocery, meat and seafood. With the expansion, the associate discount now covers 95% of regularly priced items across the store, noted Morris.

Walmart also revealed the news about the expanded discount on LinkedIn.

This article was originally published on sister brand Chain Store Age.