NYC Retailers Oppose Mayoral Candidate Mamdani's Proposal for Government-Run Grocery Stores

The New York Association of Grocery Stores (NYAGS), a coalition representing New York City's grocery landscape, opposes mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's proposal to open government-owned and operated grocery stores across the city. According to the organization, this initiative threatens the livelihoods of mom-and-pop grocery stores and jeopardizes the food distribution network that New Yorkers rely upon daily.

"The proposal to establish government-run grocery stores undermines the very fabric of our community's food access," said David Schwartz, Esq., director of NYAGS. "New York City's grocery stores have long operated on razor-thin margins, contending with some of the highest operational costs in the country, including exorbitant taxes, rent, and congestion pricing. Despite these challenges, local grocers have consistently risen to the occasion, keeping their doors open during crises like COVID-19 to ensure New Yorkers never went without food."

NYAGS believes that government intervention in the grocery sector could lead to inefficiencies and disruptions in food supply, as it points out that government entities often lack the expertise and agility to manage retail operations effectively.

"The unique challenges of running grocery stores in New York City require experienced hands and local knowledge, which our member stores provide," Schwartz added.

NYAGS is calling on city leaders to recognize and support the role of local grocers. Rather than undermining these establishments, NYAGS urges policymakers to work collaboratively with the private sector to address the systemic issues facing the grocery industry, paving the way for a sustainable and thriving retail environment.

NYAGS is a coalition of local New York City grocers, convenience stores and bodegas dedicated to preserving and promoting the interests of small grocery businesses. Through advocacy and unity, NYAGS seeks to protect the livelihoods of its members and ensure the continued availability of diverse and accessible food options throughout New York City.