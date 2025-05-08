IFCO and Identiv to Enhance Digital Traceability in Global Fresh Grocery Supply Chain

Identiv, Inc., a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and IFCO, a leading provider of reusable packaging solutions for grocery products, announce a strategic partnership to enhance traceability, efficiency and sustainability across the fresh grocery supply chain. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and launch a BLE-enabled smart label that will enable real-time monitoring of IFCO's global pool of reusable packaging containers (RPCs).

IFCO has over 400 million units of reusable packaging containers in circulation globally that facilitate the sustainable transportation of fresh produce. Through this strategic collaboration, advanced BLE smart labels will be integrated into IFCO's existing RPC network. This initiative aims to provide real-time traceability and temperature monitoring for IFCO and its customers transporting fresh food perishables worldwide, ultimately enhancing supply chain visibility, enabling efficiencies and reducing food waste.

Dr. Sebastian Grams, chief digital officer of IFCO, commented, "We are pleased to partner with Identiv on this pioneering BLE-enabled packaging solution, which will provide unprecedented visibility into our supply chain. These smart labels will be instrumental for optimizing the logistics of our RPC pool, further enhancing our SmartCycle and allowing retailers and growers to improve their supply chains, reducing food waste and ensuring the highest quality of fresh food for consumers worldwide."

IFCO plans to begin pilot testing its combined solution in 2025, with full-scale deployment anticipated in 2026.