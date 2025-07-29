 Skip to main content

News Briefs

  • 7/29/2025

    SPAR Group to Relocate Corporate HQ

    SPAR Group New HQ Charlotte, NC Teaser

    SPAR Group, a provider of retail and brand services, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Auburn Hills, Mich., to Charlotte, N.C. (pictured). According to the company, the move places it in one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, offering a booming tech sector, a business-friendly environment, access to suitable talent, and an international airport. 

    “Relocating our headquarters to Charlotte opens up new opportunities for SPAR and the business,” noted SPAR President and CEO Mike Matacunas. “This location is central to our clients and major retailers in the southeast, such as Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Lowe’s, Kroger and many more, while also providing us access to amazing talent and resources.”﻿

    Added Matacunas: “Our new headquarters is located at 110 East Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C., in the heart of the South End of the city, providing access for our associates to a vibrant and fast-paced area. We look forward to bringing our clients, business partners and prospects to spend time with us innovating and driving retail and brand performance.”

    The move will occur in October 2025 as the company transitions out of its current location.

    SPAR provides a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000-plus store visits a week, and long-term relationships with top manufacturers and retail businesses, the company provides specialized capabilities across North America. 

  • 7/28/2025

    FMI, IAFP Respond to Reagan-Udall Foundation Report on Produce Safety

    produce teaser

    The Reagan-Udall Foundation for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published the "Roadmap to Produce Safety" report based on months of stakeholder dialogues to explore new strategies for produce safety and the development of a collaborative entity to drive progress. The foundation convened a wide range of stakeholders from agricultural communities, industry, academia, consumer groups and government to develop a shared understanding of the challenges and a vision for better protecting public health.

    “FMI appreciates FDA’s continued commitment to improving produce safety as well as the agency’s ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders,” said Hilary Thesmar, PhD, FMI – The Food Industry Association’s chief science officer and SVP, food and product safety programs. “FMI and our members deeply value collaboration, actively supporting and engaging with a wide range of produce safety stakeholders through participation in the Fresh Produce Coalition. We look forward to our continued work with FDA, state regulatory partners and the broader produce industry to ensure consumers have access to safe, affordable and abundant produce.”

    “While we stand ready to partner with our colleagues in industry and the FDA,” said Max Teplitski, PhD, chief science officer at International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). “We also continue to advocate for the need to focus on risk-based and risk-appropriate approaches to food safety, investment into the development of detection tools and protocols that are robust and reproducible, using meaningful datasets to drive action plans, and for adequate allocation of federal and state resources to ensure the success of this collaboration.” 

  • 7/21/2025

    Credit Card ‘Swipe’ Fees Account for $3B of Back-to-School Costs This Year

    Man Paying With Credit Card in Supermarket Teaser

    “Swipe” fees that banks charge merchants to process credit card transactions will drive up the price of school and college supplies by $3 billion this year and cost the average family between $20 and $30, according to the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC).

    Averaging 2.35% of the transaction but ranging as high as 4%, swipe fees are most merchants’ highest operating cost after labor and have to be built into pricing. With few consumers using cash, and credit card rules making discounts difficult, all shoppers pay more because of swipe fees regardless of how they pay.

    Swipe fees for Visa and Mastercard credit cards alone have more than quadrupled since 2010 to $111.2 billion last year, according to MPC, which added that total credit and debit card swipe fees hit a record $187.2 billion, driving up prices by nearly $1,200 a year for the average family.

    “With swipe fees constantly rising, this hidden tax takes more out of families’ school supply budgets every year,” said MPC member and National Association of College Stores VP of Government Affairs Richard Hershman. “This is money that could go to children’s educations or helping families make ends meet, but it lines the pockets of credit card company executives and Wall Street bankers instead. Credit card companies get away with this because of lack of competition. Congress needs to stand up for families and their children by passing the Credit Card Competition Act.”

    Under the bill, banks with at least $100 billion in assets would enable credit cards to be processed over at least one unaffiliated network like Star, NYCE or Shazam, in addition to Visa or Mastercard. The measure is expected to result in competition over fees, security and service that would save merchants and their customers $17 billion a year, the coalition contends.

    Washington, D.C.-based MPC represents retailers, supermarkets, convenience stores, gasoline stations, online merchants, hotels and others fighting for a more competitive and transparent card system that’s fair to consumers and merchants.

  • 6/5/2025

    Diebold Nixdorf and LOC Software Enhance Self-Checkout

    Diebold self-checkout

    LOC Software, a retail management software provider, and Diebold Nixdorf, a global provider of checkout technology solutions, have partnered to simplify self-checkout solution implementation for retailers and enhance customer experiences with a fast, efficient, user-friendly system.

    Laval, Quebec-based LOC’s ThriVersA software runs natively on Diebold Nixdorf’s self-checkout and kiosk systems, which will be mainly manufactured at the latter company’s global headquarters in North Canton, Ohio. ThriVersA’s unique design allows stores to use a single database for transactions of Diebold Nixdorf’s self-service solutions, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or mobile devices. Additionally, its flexible-screen design allows cashiers and customers to easily navigate through workflows, helping stores optimize retail performance.

    Diebold Nixdorf’s retail technology allows grocery and C-store operators to confidently deploy self-service solutions. Its self-checkout and kiosk systems are highly modular and open. Diebold Nixdorf also prioritizes service support, employing more than 2,000 technicians in North America to provide expert service when necessary.

    “The Open Retailing approach is a key element of Diebold Nixdorf’s self-service solution design, ensuring a smooth interaction of both solutions,” said Ed McCabe, head of retail sales North America at Diebold Nixdorf. 

    Diverse solutions are immediately available.

  • 5/28/2025

    Tops Markets Launches Hot Spot for Summer Savings

    Tops N.Y.

    Tops Markets LLC is helping consumers make the most out of summer while staying on budget. With the launch of its new Hot Spot for Summer Savings, the grocer is offering locked-in low prices on hundreds of brand favorites. 

    “Customers are looking for both convenience and value — and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” said Ron Ferri, Tops president. “We’re locking in low prices on key items all summer long with Hot Spot, while still offering the best weekly deals in town. It’s about giving families more ways to save, without giving up the brands they love.” 

    Shoppers will find savings on essentials, including: 

    Grill favorites like lean ground beef, hot dogs and fresh rolls 

    • Condiments and locally made sauces 

    • Beverages, from sparkling water to lemonade 

    • Paper goods and pantry basics 

    Tops joins other grocers in lowering prices this summer. WegmansMeijer, The Save Mart Companies, Giant Food and El Rancho Supermercado are all offering their own deals on seasonal essentials. 

    Based in Williamsville, N.Y., Tops operates 152 grocery stores spanning New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including one franchise location. Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets, is based in Schenectady, N.Y., and is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

  • 5/2/2025

    Amazon Q1 Earnings Recap

    Amazon

    Amazon has released financial results for its first quarter ended March 31.

    Net sales increased 9% to $155.7 billion in Q1, compared with $143.3 billion in Q1 2024. Excluding the $1.4 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year (YoY) changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales jumped 10%. North America segment sales increased 8% YoY to $92.9 billion.

    Operating income rose to $18.4 billion, compared with last year’s $15.3 billion. North America segment operating income was $5.8 billion, an uptick from last year’s $5.0 billion.

    Net income increased to $17.1 billion, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $0.98 per diluted share, in Q1 2024.

    “We’re pleased with the start to 2025, especially our pace of innovation and progress in continuing to improve customer experiences,” remarked Andy Jassy, president and CEO. 

    For second quarter, the company expects net sales to be between $159.0 billion and $164.0 billion, or to grow between 7% and 11% compared with Q2 2024. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 10 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

    Operating income is expected to be between $13.0 billion and $17.5 billion.

    Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and its Most Sustainable Grocers list. 

