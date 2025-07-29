SPAR Group to Relocate Corporate HQ

SPAR Group, a provider of retail and brand services, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Auburn Hills, Mich., to Charlotte, N.C. (pictured). According to the company, the move places it in one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, offering a booming tech sector, a business-friendly environment, access to suitable talent, and an international airport.

“Relocating our headquarters to Charlotte opens up new opportunities for SPAR and the business,” noted SPAR President and CEO Mike Matacunas. “This location is central to our clients and major retailers in the southeast, such as Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Lowe’s, Kroger and many more, while also providing us access to amazing talent and resources.”﻿

Added Matacunas: “Our new headquarters is located at 110 East Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C., in the heart of the South End of the city, providing access for our associates to a vibrant and fast-paced area. We look forward to bringing our clients, business partners and prospects to spend time with us innovating and driving retail and brand performance.”

The move will occur in October 2025 as the company transitions out of its current location.

SPAR provides a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000-plus store visits a week, and long-term relationships with top manufacturers and retail businesses, the company provides specialized capabilities across North America.