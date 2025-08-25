New Independent Grocer Coming to Historic H-E-B Site in Waco

Downtown Waco, Texas, is getting a new grocery store after a building that was once home to an H-E-B store was dormant for decades. (Image credit: gardencitywaco.com)

Downtown Waco, Texas, is getting a long-anticipated grocery makeover. A local independent operator, Garden City Grocery, is opening in a space that once housed the city’s first H-E-B store.

Located in a historic building at 1726 Austin Avenue, Garden City Grocery is expected to welcome customers in early or mid-2026.

“Grocers from family-owned neighborhood stores nearby in Austin have teamed up with locals, as well as regional Cadence Bank and urban developer Anthem Group to revive what was once the 'finest' of all 53 H-E-B locations at the time with ‘the tallest of any grocery sign in the state,’” operators explained on the company website.

Once the store is open, shoppers will find wide assortment of products, including produce grown at farms that practice regenerative agriculture and prepared items that are made without seed oil. Other planned features include a butcher counter, onsite café and juice bar and a collection of exclusive wines. Sustainable design elements include a solar roof and an onsite greenhouse garden.

This is the first supermarket to open in the original H-E-B building since a tornado damaged the site decades ago. The building will also include garden loft apartments and other retail spaces.

The project is supported by urban developer Anthem Group and Cadence Bank.

“The Garden City development has received resounding local support from City Management, as well as councilman Darius Ewing and the Mayor, and is currently under City of Waco construction permit, passing inspections,” the owners shared.