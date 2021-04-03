Press enter to search
The New Collaboration Ecosystem: Rewriting the rules of in-store execution

By Progressive Grocer - 03/04/2021

Webinar Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT

Leveraging the power of better collaboration is the future of grocery. Hear directly from three thought leaders spanning the entire ecosystem as they discuss how they’re improving in-store results. This webinar will bring together a broker, a major CPG company and a grocery chain to discuss the new ecosystem of collaboration. When these groups work together, amazing in-store results are realized and the issues that notoriously plague the industry, like out-of-stocks, are improved. Hear firsthand the challenges of collaboration and how they have been overcome to improve sales and customer experiences in store.

Speakers

