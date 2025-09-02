Nestlé Fires CEO Due to Romantic Relationship

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé,” declared Paul Bulcke, chairman of the board of directors.

Bulcke lauded Navratil’s appointment: “Philipp is recognized for his impressive track record of achieving results in challenging environments. Renowned for his dynamic presence, he inspires teams and leads with a collaborative, inclusive management style. The Board is confident that he will drive our growth plans forward and accelerate efficiency efforts. We are not changing course on strategy and we will not lose pace on performance."

The new CEO joined Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor and steadily ascended the ranks at the global CPG. He was elevated to the CEO position at the Nespresso business about a year ago and, earlier this year, joined the Nestlé Executive Board on Jan. 1, 2025.

"I am honored by the trust the board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestlé into the future,” said Navratil. “I fully embrace the company's strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestlé's performance. I look forward to working closely with the entire leadership of the company, in alignment with the board, Chairman Paul Bulcke, and Chairman-Designate Pablo Isla, to accelerate execution and to drive the value creation plan with intensity."

In July, Nestlé announced that Bulcke will not stand for re-election at next year’s annual general meeting, slated for April 16, 2026. He has dedicated more than 50 years to the company, including 14 years on the executive board.