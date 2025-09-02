 Skip to main content

Nestlé Fires CEO Due to Romantic Relationship

CEO of Nespresso unit takes the company reins
Lynn Petrak
Phillip Navratril Nestle
Philipp Navratil is the new CEO at Nestlé S.A.

It was a swift exit for Laurent Freixe, who was dismissed as CEO of Nestlé S.A., following the revelation of an “undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate.” The global CPG announced his firing on Sept.1.

In its statement, the Vevey, Switzerland-headquartered Nestlé also shared that Philipp Navratil is taking on the helm of the company. Navratil was promoted from his most recent role as CEO of Nestlé Nespresso S.A.

Freixe’s axing follows an internal investigation of the alleged inappropriate workplace relationship. The company maintains that the executive’s behavior violated its code of business conduct. Freixe spent exactly one year on the job; he started as CEO on Sept. 1, 2024 after previously serving as EVP and CEO for Latin America.

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé,” declared Paul Bulcke, chairman of the board of directors.

Bulcke lauded Navratil’s appointment: “Philipp is recognized for his impressive track record of achieving results in challenging environments. Renowned for his dynamic presence, he inspires teams and leads with a collaborative, inclusive management style. The Board is confident that he will drive our growth plans forward and accelerate efficiency efforts. We are not changing course on strategy and we will not lose pace on performance."

The new CEO joined Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor and steadily ascended the ranks at the global CPG. He was elevated to the CEO position at the Nespresso business about a year ago and, earlier this year, joined the Nestlé Executive Board on Jan. 1, 2025.

"I am honored by the trust the board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestlé into the future,” said Navratil. “I fully embrace the company's strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestlé's performance. I look forward to working closely with the entire leadership of the company, in alignment with the board, Chairman Paul Bulcke, and Chairman-Designate Pablo Isla, to accelerate execution and to drive the value creation plan with intensity."

In July, Nestlé announced that Bulcke will not stand for re-election at next year’s annual general meeting, slated for April 16, 2026. He has dedicated more than 50 years to the company, including 14 years on the executive board. 

