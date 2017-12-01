NestFresh Heirloom Eggs

NestFresh has introduced Heirloom Eggs, said to offer a farm-fresh taste and highlight the nostalgic farming practices of NestFresh’s network of regional family farmers, with cartons showcasing eggs in hues of blue, brown or mixed colors. Now available in six-count cartons – with nine- and 12-counts to be available later – the eggs come from farms dedicated to raising a variety of traditional hen breeds without any hormones or antibiotics on pastures that allow the hens to roam. With a minimum of 108 square feet per bird at every farm, consumers are invited to enjoy the values and traditions employed by local farms from days past. Six packs of the eggs retail for a suggested $3.98 each.