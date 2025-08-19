Natural Grocers to Shutter 1 of 4 Austin Locations

Specialty retailer Natural Grocers has revealed that it will close its Austin – Arbor Walk location at 10515 North MoPac Expressway on Oct. 2.

The Arbor Walk store has served customers since 2010 as the company's second Austin location. It's one of four Natural Grocers stores in the Austin region and one of 25 across Texas. The closure follows unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations, but all other Austin-area and Texas locations remain open to serve customers.

"Austin has always held a special place in our story," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' co-president. "From the day we opened our first Austin-area store in 2009, we have felt embraced by a community that values health, individuality and creativity — values that resonate deeply with who we are as a company. While we are disappointed to close our Arbor Walk location due to an unresolved lease renewal, this decision allows us to focus on strengthening our presence across the Austin area and beyond. We remain deeply committed to serving our customers here and are grateful for the support this store has received over the past 15 years."

Austin is home to another natural and organic retailer, Amazon-owned, Whole Foods Market.

Natural Grocers is working closely with each of its employees through the store closure to support them during the transition. This includes identifying potential transfer opportunities at nearby stores or offering a transition package, including severance and continuation of health benefits.