Natural Grocers to Shutter 1 of 4 Austin Locations

Texas store closure a result of unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations
Marian Zboraj
Natural Grocers is closing its Arbor Walk location in Austin, Texas, due to an unresolved lease renewal.

Specialty retailer Natural Grocers has revealed that it will close its Austin – Arbor Walk location at 10515 North MoPac Expressway on Oct. 2.  

The Arbor Walk store has served customers since 2010 as the company's second Austin location. It's one of four Natural Grocers stores in the Austin region and one of 25 across Texas. The closure follows unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations, but all other Austin-area and Texas locations remain open to serve customers.

"Austin has always held a special place in our story," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' co-president. "From the day we opened our first Austin-area store in 2009, we have felt embraced by a community that values health, individuality and creativity — values that resonate deeply with who we are as a company. While we are disappointed to close our Arbor Walk location due to an unresolved lease renewal, this decision allows us to focus on strengthening our presence across the Austin area and beyond. We remain deeply committed to serving our customers here and are grateful for the support this store has received over the past 15 years."

Austin is home to another natural and organic retailer, Amazon-owned, Whole Foods Market

Natural Grocers is working closely with each of its employees through the store closure to support them during the transition. This includes identifying potential transfer opportunities at nearby stores or offering a transition package, including severance and continuation of health benefits.

Storewide closing sales will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 2, with 25% off all items, including body care and beauty products, dairy, meat, produce, supplements, and more. All sales will be final.

Following the Arbor Walk store's closure, customers can visit one of Natural Grocers' nearby Austin locations at Cedar Park, Georgetown and North Lamar Boulevard. Other nearby locations include stores in Temple and Waco. 

Meanwhile, Natural Grocers just wrapped its third quarter, which was a solid one for the specialty retailer. On a year-over-year basis, net sales rose 6.3% to top $328.7 million and comps jumped 7.4%.

The latest balance sheet showed a robust 26% gain in net income, which came in at $11.6 million for the three-month period ending June 30. Adjusted EBITDA was also well into the proverbial black, moving up 10.1% to $24.4 million, while gross profit edged 8.8% higher to reach $7.9 million.

During the company's earning call, Isely noted that Natural Grocers is accelerating store unit growth and plans to open six to eight new stores in fiscal 2026.

“With a consistent track record of strong financial and operating performance over the past several years, we are well positioned to execute this plan," he said. "We have already signed leases for five future new stores and are in negotiations on another five sites. Moreover, our new-store pipeline includes approximately 75 vetted and approved communities in which we are actively pursuing real estate opportunities.”

Known for its extensive private label assortment, family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 93 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.

