Natural Grocers Shares the Ladybug Love
Customers can take or renew the Ladybug Love pledge online, committing to avoid chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects in their homes, yards and gardens while purchasing 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 this month for Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training Programs through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:
- Natural Grocers will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1-30.
- Customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout to support the Farmer Training Programs April 1-30.
- For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold April 22-24, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.
- Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers’ free member rewards program who make or renew their pledge April 1-15 will receive $5 off their purchases from April 22-24.
- {N}power members will also receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and sticker with any purchase April 22-24.
Through April 26, customers can count the ladybugs hidden throughout the pages of Natural Grocers’ good4u Health Hotline magazine (Volume 93), for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, customers need to fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 26. A drawing will determine the winner from all correct entries.
All during April, Natural Grocers will continue to mark Earth Month, by sharing regenerative living insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards. The celebration will culminate in a three-day Earth Day event, taking place April 22-24 and featuring special discounts, giveaways and sweepstakes.
The organizations previously partnered during Organic Month in September 2024.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
With more than 33 active research projects across 12 sites, Kutztown, Pa.-based Rodale is a global leader in regenerative organic research and solutions.