Natural Grocers Shares the Ladybug Love

As Earth Month – also known as April – kicks off, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is teaming up with the nonprofit Rodale Institute for the retailer’s annual Ladybug Love campaign. Through the initiative, Natural Grocers encourages local communities to pledge to protect beneficial insects and advance Rodale Institute’s mission to help farmers implement regenerative organic agricultural methods.

This year’s Earth Month fundraising efforts will go to Rodale Institute and its highly immersive full-time Farmer Training Programs, which teach farmers organic practices and provide a pathway to careers in regenerative organic crop and vegetable production.

“We’re honored to be chosen as a cause supported by Natural Grocers and its customers,” said Rodale Institute CEO Jeff Tkach. “When shoppers invest their hard-earned dollars in the institute’s work, they’re supporting small family farms, improving the environment and growing the body of scientific research that equips farmers to adopt regenerative organic practices.”

