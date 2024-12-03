Natural Grocers Predicts How Consumers Will Live, Eat and Care for Themselves in 2025
In addition to identifying three trends in each of the four categories noted above, for a total of 12, the team has included its “Try This Trend” feature, offering ideas and products for those who want to dive in and explore. Also, for the third straight year, the company has come up with a Bonus Trend to connect and complement the entire lineup. The full list of trends follows, with each category linked to detailed insights, product recommendations and supporting research on the Natural Grocers’ website:
- Blood Sugar Hacks Become Daily Habits
- Nose-to-Tail Eating Becomes Doable
- Balancing Inflammation Becomes Key for Mental Health
- Natural Deodorants Are Better Than Ever!
- Men’s Grooming is Booming
- Ocean-Inspired Body Care Makes a Splash
- We’ll Double Down on Limiting High Omega-6 Oils
- It’s All About Protein, in Quantity and Quality!
- Our Taste Buds Will Go on a Global Tour in the Grocery Aisles
- The Heat is on to Define Regenerative Agriculture, and We’re Stepping Up
- We’ll Act with Simple Gestures to Support Soil Health and Pollinators
- We’ll Kick the Forever Chemicals out of Our Homes
Bonus Trend: Cultivating Biodiversity Becomes a Priority
Natural Grocers will spotlight these trends online and on its social media platforms throughout December. They will also be featured in the January edition of Natural Grocers' good4u Health Hotline magazine, which is available in both online and print formats.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.