Natural Grocers Predicts How Consumers Will Live, Eat and Care for Themselves in 2025

Retailer weighs in on wellness, beauty, home essentials and cooking trends for year ahead
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers 2025 Trends Main Image
For Natural Grocers’ 2025 predictions, the retailer’s Nutrition Education team, including registered dietitians and certified natural foods chefs, worked with its purchasing, marketing and analytics teams.

Natural Grocers, the nation’s largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, has released its Top Trends for 2025. For the ninth consecutive year, the list offers expert predictions on the emerging items and practices poised to have a big impact this coming year in four key categories: health and wellness, body care and beauty, food and beverage, and ecologically thoughtful actions.

For the 2025 predictions, Natural Grocers’ Nutrition Education team, including registered dietitians and certified natural foods chefs, worked with the retailer’s purchasing, marketing and analytics teams. This collaboration combined deep research, consumer insights and trend analysis to create a comprehensive forecast.

“At Natural Grocers, we’re always eager to see how evolving trends inspire healthier, more sustainable lifestyles,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at the retailer. “Each year, we sift through evolving shopping habits and cutting-edge research to pinpoint the trends that will shape the way we live, eat and care for ourselves in the year to come.”

Added Isely: “For 2025, we’re seeing a focus on simple yet thoughtful choices that prioritize wellness and the planet — like making blood sugar-friendly habits part of everyday life, exploring ocean-inspired body care, and embracing high-quality, globally inspired proteins. These trends aren’t just exciting — they’re impactful, and some can make fabulous, practical holiday gifts! Whether it’s a functional, natural skin care product geared towards men, a regenerative agriculture-friendly treat or a product that helps kick forever chemicals out of the home, there's something meaningful for everyone on your list this season.”

In addition to identifying three trends in each of the four categories noted above, for a total of 12, the team has included its “Try This Trend” feature, offering ideas and products for those who want to dive in and explore. Also, for the third straight year, the company has come up with a Bonus Trend to connect and complement the entire lineup. The full list of trends follows, with each category linked to detailed insights, product recommendations and supporting research on the Natural Grocers’ website:

Health and Wellness

  1. Blood Sugar Hacks Become Daily Habits
  2. Nose-to-Tail Eating Becomes Doable
  3. Balancing Inflammation Becomes Key for Mental Health

Body Care and Beauty

  1. Natural Deodorants Are Better Than Ever!
  2. Men’s Grooming is Booming
  3. Ocean-Inspired Body Care Makes a Splash

Food and Beverage

  1. We’ll Double Down on Limiting High Omega-6 Oils
  2. It’s All About Protein, in Quantity and Quality!
  3. Our Taste Buds Will Go on a Global Tour in the Grocery Aisles

Ecologically Thoughtful

  1. The Heat is on to Define Regenerative Agriculture, and We’re Stepping Up
  2. We’ll Act with Simple Gestures to Support Soil Health and Pollinators
  3. We’ll Kick the Forever Chemicals out of Our Homes

Bonus Trend: Cultivating Biodiversity Becomes a Priority

Natural Grocers will spotlight these trends online and on its social media platforms throughout December. They will also be featured in the January edition of Natural Grocers' good4u Health Hotline magazine, which is available in both online and print formats.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

