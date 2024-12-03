Natural Grocers Predicts How Consumers Will Live, Eat and Care for Themselves in 2025

Natural Grocers, the nation’s largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, has released its Top Trends for 2025. For the ninth consecutive year, the list offers expert predictions on the emerging items and practices poised to have a big impact this coming year in four key categories: health and wellness, body care and beauty, food and beverage, and ecologically thoughtful actions.

For the 2025 predictions, Natural Grocers’ Nutrition Education team, including registered dietitians and certified natural foods chefs, worked with the retailer’s purchasing, marketing and analytics teams. This collaboration combined deep research, consumer insights and trend analysis to create a comprehensive forecast.

“At Natural Grocers, we’re always eager to see how evolving trends inspire healthier, more sustainable lifestyles,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at the retailer. “Each year, we sift through evolving shopping habits and cutting-edge research to pinpoint the trends that will shape the way we live, eat and care for ourselves in the year to come.”

Added Isely: “For 2025, we’re seeing a focus on simple yet thoughtful choices that prioritize wellness and the planet — like making blood sugar-friendly habits part of everyday life, exploring ocean-inspired body care, and embracing high-quality, globally inspired proteins. These trends aren’t just exciting — they’re impactful, and some can make fabulous, practical holiday gifts! Whether it’s a functional, natural skin care product geared towards men, a regenerative agriculture-friendly treat or a product that helps kick forever chemicals out of the home, there's something meaningful for everyone on your list this season.”