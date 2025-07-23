 Skip to main content

National Retail Solutions Forms Nationwide Partnership With DoorDash

Initial launch focuses on liquor retailers, with expansion to more channels coming
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
NRS DoorDash Partnership Main Image
NRS' partnership with DoorDash gives local merchants powerful tools to manage online ordering capabilities in a centralized, automated order management platform.

National Retail Solutions Inc. (NRS), which operates a point-of-sale (POS) network and provides NRS Pay credit card processing for small and midsize independent retailers, has unveiled a partnership with DoorDash, leveraging the delivery platform’s retail application programming interfaces (APIs) to bolster small independent retailers across the United States. The two organizations share a common mission to empower local businesses and strengthen communities through robust technology and support.

“Local communities are the soul of America, and the local businesses that support them are the beating heart,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO and president of Newark, N.J.-based NRS. “This important partnership allows those businesses to thrive in the face of uncertainty, ensuring local communities flourish.”

[RELATED: National Retail Solutions Integrates With Google]

Added Katz: “This partnership with DoorDash gives these local entrepreneurs powerful tools to manage online ordering capabilities in a centralized, automated order management platform right from their POS or NRS Merchant Portal. Automating access to DoorDash’s marketplace ensures merchants are able to present all of their available products with near real-time inventory to customers on DoorDash. All orders are aggregated into the order management platform for seamless preparation and fulfillment, meaning store owners and their employees can maximize their operational efficiency while continuing to serve their in-store customers.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Our partnership with DoorDash has been incredibly beneficial,” noted Ari B. Korman, NRS’ SVP of e-commerce. “Together, we’re simplifying the operational challenges faced by small, independent merchants in today’s dynamic digital environment. By collaborating, we can reduce friction and costs within a vital sales channel that many merchants rely on for business growth. DoorDash’s commitment to small businesses is central to their mission, and we deeply appreciate their partnership.”

The partnership is already showing promising results for early adopters, according to NRS. The initial launch is focusing exclusively on liquor retailers, many of which are seeing positive momentum through the combined capabilities of NRS and DoorDash. As the partnership grows, the aim is to bring these shared benefits to a broader range of retailers.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a global platform dedicated to keeping commerce thriving in the communities where it operates. Today, the San Francisco-based company serves more than 42 million monthly active users in 30-plus countries. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds