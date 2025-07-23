National Retail Solutions Forms Nationwide Partnership With DoorDash

National Retail Solutions Inc. (NRS), which operates a point-of-sale (POS) network and provides NRS Pay credit card processing for small and midsize independent retailers, has unveiled a partnership with DoorDash, leveraging the delivery platform’s retail application programming interfaces (APIs) to bolster small independent retailers across the United States. The two organizations share a common mission to empower local businesses and strengthen communities through robust technology and support.

“Local communities are the soul of America, and the local businesses that support them are the beating heart,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO and president of Newark, N.J.-based NRS. “This important partnership allows those businesses to thrive in the face of uncertainty, ensuring local communities flourish.”

Added Katz: “This partnership with DoorDash gives these local entrepreneurs powerful tools to manage online ordering capabilities in a centralized, automated order management platform right from their POS or NRS Merchant Portal. Automating access to DoorDash’s marketplace ensures merchants are able to present all of their available products with near real-time inventory to customers on DoorDash. All orders are aggregated into the order management platform for seamless preparation and fulfillment, meaning store owners and their employees can maximize their operational efficiency while continuing to serve their in-store customers.”