National Retail Solutions Forms Nationwide Partnership With DoorDash
“Our partnership with DoorDash has been incredibly beneficial,” noted Ari B. Korman, NRS’ SVP of e-commerce. “Together, we’re simplifying the operational challenges faced by small, independent merchants in today’s dynamic digital environment. By collaborating, we can reduce friction and costs within a vital sales channel that many merchants rely on for business growth. DoorDash’s commitment to small businesses is central to their mission, and we deeply appreciate their partnership.”
The partnership is already showing promising results for early adopters, according to NRS. The initial launch is focusing exclusively on liquor retailers, many of which are seeing positive momentum through the combined capabilities of NRS and DoorDash. As the partnership grows, the aim is to bring these shared benefits to a broader range of retailers.
Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a global platform dedicated to keeping commerce thriving in the communities where it operates. Today, the San Francisco-based company serves more than 42 million monthly active users in 30-plus countries.